 India-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal

India-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the framework for an Interim Trade Agreement with the US, announced on February 7, 2026, as opening a 30-trillion-dollar market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers, and fishermen. The US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent and to zero on items such as generic pharmaceuticals and aircraft parts, boosting exports.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi [India]: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lauded India's framework for an Interim Agreement with the United States, stating that it would unlock access to a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, particularly benefiting MSMEs, farmers, and fishermen. In an 'X' post, Goyal stated that an agreement would significantly boost exports and create lakhs of new jobs, especially for women and youth.

"Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has reached a framework for an Interim Agreement with the US. This will open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. The increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for our women and youth," the 'X' post said.

The Commerce Minister asserted that under the framework, the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, creating major opportunities in sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods, and select machinery in the world's largest economy. "As part of this framework, the US will slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, providing a huge market opportunity in key sectors such as textiles & apparel, leather & footwear, plastic & rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and select machinery in the world's largest economy," the 'X' post added.

Read Also
US Tariff Slash Set To Revive Surat’s Diamond Industry & Boost Exports
article-image

"Additionally, tariffs will go down to zero on a wide range of goods, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems & diamonds, and aircraft parts, thereby further enhancing India's export competitiveness and Make in India. India will also get exemptions under section 232 on aircraft parts, tariff rate quota on auto parts and negotiated outcomes on generic pharmaceuticals, leading to tangible export gains in these sectors," added the 'X' post.

FPJ Shorts
India-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal
India-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal
JK Tyre Q3 Profit Surges 263% YoY To ₹209 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹4,223 Crore
JK Tyre Q3 Profit Surges 263% YoY To ₹209 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹4,223 Crore
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process

The Union Minister informed that the agreement safeguards India's farmers and rural livelihoods by fully protecting sensitive agricultural and dairy products such as maize, wheat, rice, soy, poultry, milk, cheese, fuel ethanol, tobacco, certain vegetables, and meat. He added that the agreement reflects India and the US's shared commitment to deepening economic cooperation and promoting sustainable growth for businesses and people in both countries.

Read Also
US Commits $1.3 Billion To Pakistan’s Reko Diq Gold-Copper Project In Restive Balochistan
article-image

"At the same time, the Agreement reflects India's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and sustaining rural livelihoods by completely protecting sensitive agricultural and dairy products, including maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol(fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables, meat, etc. This agreement will help India and the US remain focused on working together to further deepen economic cooperation, reflecting shared commitment to sustainable growth for our people and businesses," said the 'X' post.

The United States and India on Friday announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, marking a significant step toward advancing the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2025, a joint statement released by the White House and Commerce Ministry stated. The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a shared commitment to reciprocal, balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal
India-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal
JK Tyre Q3 Profit Surges 263% YoY To ₹209 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹4,223 Crore
JK Tyre Q3 Profit Surges 263% YoY To ₹209 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹4,223 Crore
Government Receives Bids For IDBI Bank Stake Sale: Divest Secretary Arunish Chawla
Government Receives Bids For IDBI Bank Stake Sale: Divest Secretary Arunish Chawla
Vidarbha At Core Of India’s Energy Future, Adani Group’s Commitment Is Generational: Jeet Adani...
Vidarbha At Core Of India’s Energy Future, Adani Group’s Commitment Is Generational: Jeet Adani...
US Commits $1.3 Billion To Pakistan’s Reko Diq Gold-Copper Project In Restive Balochistan
US Commits $1.3 Billion To Pakistan’s Reko Diq Gold-Copper Project In Restive Balochistan