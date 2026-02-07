 India Intends To Purchase $500 Billion Of US goods Over Next 5 Years: Joint Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Intends To Purchase $500 Billion Of US goods Over Next 5 Years: Joint Statement

India Intends To Purchase $500 Billion Of US goods Over Next 5 Years: Joint Statement

In a February 7, 2026, joint statement, India announced plans to purchase 500 billion dollars worth of US goods over the next five years, focusing on energy products, aircraft and parts, precious metals, technology items (including GPUs for data centres), and coking coal. Both nations also pledged to boost technology trade, expand cooperation, and work toward strong digital trade rules.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India plans to buy USD 500 billion worth of goods from the US over the next five years, including energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal, according to a joint statement. The two countries will significantly increase trade in technology products, including Graphics Processing Units and other goods used in data centres, and expand joint technology cooperation, it said.

Read Also
India-US Trade Agreement Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters: Piyush Goyal
article-image

"India intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years," the statement said. It added that the US and India commit to address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade and to set a clear pathway to achieve robust, ambitious and mutually beneficial digital trade rules as part of the bilateral trade agreement.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video
'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video
India Fully Protects Sensitive Wheat, Rice, Poultry Under Trade Pact With US
India Fully Protects Sensitive Wheat, Rice, Poultry Under Trade Pact With US
PM Modi Hails India–US Interim Trade Deal As Tariffs On Indian Goods Cut To 18%
PM Modi Hails India–US Interim Trade Deal As Tariffs On Indian Goods Cut To 18%
'Extremely Heartbroken': Rapper Lil Jon Confirms 27-Year-Old Son Nathan Smith's Death After His Body Was Found In Georgia Pond
'Extremely Heartbroken': Rapper Lil Jon Confirms 27-Year-Old Son Nathan Smith's Death After His Body Was Found In Georgia Pond
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Fully Protects Sensitive Wheat, Rice, Poultry Under Trade Pact With US
India Fully Protects Sensitive Wheat, Rice, Poultry Under Trade Pact With US
'Great News For India and USA!': PM Modi Hails Landmark Trade Breakthrough With President Trump
'Great News For India and USA!': PM Modi Hails Landmark Trade Breakthrough With President Trump
'India Has Not Agreed To Reduce All Tariff Barriers To Zero, Which Was Represented,' Says Former US...
'India Has Not Agreed To Reduce All Tariff Barriers To Zero, Which Was Represented,' Says Former US...
India Intends To Purchase $500 Billion Of US goods Over Next 5 Years: Joint Statement
India Intends To Purchase $500 Billion Of US goods Over Next 5 Years: Joint Statement
Full Text: India-US Joint Statement
Full Text: India-US Joint Statement