'Indus River Water Will Serve India’s Needs Only, Not Pakistan,' Says Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil In Jaipur

Jaipur: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has stated that Indus River water will not be given to Pakistan. “The country's water resources will be used primarily for the people of India, and the government is taking concrete steps in this direction.”

Remarks in Jaipur

Union Minister Patil made this statement during a media interaction at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Saturday. He said that the central government is preparing a concrete action plan to stop the water flowing to Pakistan and its use for various states across the country. “Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi will directly benefit from this water. A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared to divert water going to Pakistan,” said the minister.

Talking about the ongoing standoff in the Lok Sabha, Patil leveled serious accusations against the Congress party and said that on the day of Prime Minister's reply in the House, the Congress party created an atmosphere where anything could have happened.

“ It was unfortunate that Congress women MPs reached the Prime Minister's seat. This had happened for the first time in Lok Sabha. Congress should not have done this. Those who put women forward for such acts are weak and lack confidence in their strength. The Lok Sabha is for asking and answering questions, not for such acts," said Patil.

Attack on Congress

He also targeted leader of oppression Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting the Sikh community by making comments on the union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. He said, “Insulting a turbaned Sardar and blocking his way is wrong. This does not happen in Parliament.”

Speaking on the country's economic situation, the Union Minister said that India's economy has grown at a steady pace over the last 12 years, and the government has kept inflation under control. He targeted former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying that despite being a renowned economist, he could not take India's economy beyond 10th or 11th place in the global rankings during his tenure, while today India has become the third largest economy in the world. The positive impact of tax reforms is now clearly visible.

DPR Finalised

Regarding the interstate Yamuna Water Project for water in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, Patil said that Rajasthan had the right to Yamuna water, but previous governments did not make concrete efforts in this direction. Now, an agreement has been reached between the Haryana and Rajasthan governments to prepare a DPR, and work on the project will begin soon.

“Rajasthan currently has the least amount of water, but in the future, it will have the most,” said the minister.