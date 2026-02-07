 1st Arrest In Delhi Biker Death Case; Police Take Jal Board Sub-Contractor Into Custody: Report
Delhi Police arrested DJB sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati in connection with the death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani, who fell into an open pit in Janakpuri. The BJP-led Delhi government on Friday suspended three DJB engineers and ordered a high-level probe. Authorities also announced action against the contractor and compensation for the victim’s family.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
A 28-year-old biker died after falling inside a construction pit in Delhi's Janakpuri area | X

New Delhi: The first arrest has been made in the Delhi biker’s death case. The Delhi Police took Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati into custody a day after 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani died after falling into an open pit in the Janakpuri area, reported News18, citing sources.

The incident took place late Thursday night when Dhyani was returning home from work. He was employed at a private bank’s call centre. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot on Friday morning and recovered the body from inside the pit along with the damaged two-wheeler.

As per the News18 report, an FIR was lodged at Janakpuri police station under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide) against the contractor and concerned DJB officials.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government suspended three DJB engineers in connection with the case. Speaking to reporters, Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said, “We are suspending three officers—an executive engineer, an assistant engineer, and a junior engineer. It was the duty of the three officers to monitor the progress of the work ongoing here.”

The minister also stated that action would be taken against the company involved in executing the project. Verma further promised compensation to the victim’s family by the DJB.

Notably, work had been underway at the site for the past three months, but the pit was dug on Thursday.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, who demanded justice for Kamal. A high-level inquiry has reportedly been ordered by the government to probe the matter.

article-image

Last month, a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, also drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150 in mid-January this year.

