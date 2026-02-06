'Exposed Govt, Delhi Police': AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj Slams BJP After Biker Falls Into Construction Pit & Dies In Janakpuri - VIDEO

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday slammed the BJP-led government in the national capital, the Police Commissioner and the entire Delhi Police after a young man died when his bike fell into a construction pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.

"What happened in Janakpuri has exposed the BJP government in Delhi, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and the entire Delhi Police... Today, a 25-year-old youth has died... Serious allegations have been slapped on the police. Around 12 am, the family went to the police station in search of their son... Not just one, but they went to six police stations, yet no one filed their report," the former minister said.

He further said, "Their children's phone location was deliberately deleted in haste. Why did they do this? What is the police trying to hide? When the boy's phone was on, the police had his location. If they wanted to, they could have found him."

"Maybe he might have been saved, but no one saved him. In the morning, Ashish Sood went there and lied about having proper arrangements. If there were proper arrangements, then did that boy jump to take his own life? This is simply the shamelessness of the government and the police, who are falsifying data. Today, with concrete evidence, this has been exposed to the entire country," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma visited the spot where the incident took place.

For the unversed, a man working at a private bank’s call centre died after his motorcycle reportedly fell into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area. Police said the body was recovered from inside the pit early Friday morning, along with the damaged two-wheeler.