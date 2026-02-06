 Bihar News: Four Tourists Found Dead In Rajgir Dharamshala
Four tourists from Bengaluru, including two women, were found dead in a locked room at Digambar Dharamshala in Rajgir, Bihar. Authorities were alerted after a foul smell was reported by locals. Police and FSL teams are investigating, but the cause of death has not been determined. The tourists had visited Nepal and planned to go to Pawapuri.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Patna: Bodies of four tourists were found on Friday at Digambar Dharamshala at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Sources said that bodies were found from a room at Digambar Dharamshala as the room was locked from inside. The reason behind deaths cannot be ascertained immediately. Police and administrative officials reached the spot immediately after being alerted by the dharamshala staff.

An FSL team from Patna has also been called in for investigation. According to the dharmshala register, four people from Bengaluru including two women had booked the room on January 31. Tourists had reportedly traveled to Rajgir after visiting Nepal and had planned to go to Pawapuri next.

Rajgir station house officer, Raman Kumar, confirmed the incident and informed that police swung into action after some people living nearby informed about a foul smell coming from the room, after which the police reached the spot and started investigation. He said that bodies were recovered from a room as local residents had seen them roaming in a market two days ago.

Rajgir, located in Bihar, is a preeminent Jain pilgrimage center and Siddha Kshetra (place of salvation), revered for its deep connection to the 24th Tirthankara, Lord Mahavira, who spent 14 rainy seasons (Chaturmas) there. It is also the birthplace of the 20th Tirthankara, Muni Suvratnath, and features more than 26 ancient temples across its five holy hills.

