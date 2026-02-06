'She Should Take Care Of In-Laws': Elderly Man's View On 'Achhi Bahu' Enrages Netizens - Video

A viral video circulating on social media has reignited a long-standing discussion about traditional family expectations placed on married women, particularly the role of a daughter-in-law. The clip features an elderly man expressing his beliefs about what defines a “good bahu,” sparking widespread criticism for promoting deeply patriarchal and outdated views.

The video, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter), has drawn sharp reactions from netizens who questioned the fairness and logic behind such rigid expectations. Many argued that these beliefs contribute to strained family relationships and rising marital conflicts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What the man said in the viral clip

The video begins with a woman asking the elderly man what qualities make an ideal daughter-in-law. In response, he states that a married woman’s primary responsibility should be towards her husband’s parents, insisting that her emotional and practical focus must completely shift to her in-laws.

He claims that modern daughters-in-law prioritize their own parents and siblings, which, according to him, prevents them from fully integrating into their marital homes. He further suggests that frequent communication with a woman’s natal family creates emotional distance within the husband’s household.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The man, who identifies himself as a Delhi University graduate, frames his remarks as “practical experience,” though many online viewers strongly disagreed with his perspective.

Social media users slam ‘Misogynistic’ thinking

The clip quickly went viral, igniting intense debate across platforms. Users strongly condemned the man’s comments, calling them regressive and harmful.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many pointed out the hypocrisy of expecting women to cut emotional ties with their parents after marriage while men are never asked to do the same. Several users also highlighted that education alone does not dismantle patriarchal conditioning, as deeply ingrained social norms often persist regardless of academic background.

Some described such expectations as emotionally oppressive, arguing that they isolate women and deny them autonomy. Others said these attitudes are among the leading contributors to marital discord and mental health struggles among married women in India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Call for equality in family relationships

A large section of viewers stressed the importance of mutual respect and emotional balance in marriage. They argued that healthy relationships thrive when both partners equally support and care for each other’s families.

Netizens emphasised that emotional independence does not mean neglecting marital responsibilities, and that maintaining close ties with one’s birth family should never be treated as a fault.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several commenters also noted that modern marriages require empathy, shared responsibilities, and emotional intelligence, rather than blind obedience and outdated gender roles.

While the elderly man’s comments represent a deeply traditional viewpoint, the overwhelming online response indicates that societal attitudes are rapidly evolving. The strong reactions reflect growing awareness around equality, consent, and emotional freedom in relationships.