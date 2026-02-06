'Jugaad Ka Ant Nahi': Woman Uses Tripod To Watch Series On Flight Seat; Viral IndiGo Clip Amuses Netizens

Air travel often turns into a quiet observation of human habits. Some travellers scroll endlessly through their playlists, others binge-watch movies, while a few prefer gazing out of the window. But on a recent IndiGo flight, one passenger took in-flight entertainment to another level, and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a woman seated in the aisle seat using a tripod to hold her phone at eye level, creating a personal viewing station mid-air. The unusual yet clever setup instantly caught attention online, sparking amusement, curiosity and debate.

The viral clip that started it all

The clip was posted by X user @imYadav31, who described the scene as one of the most unexpected things he had witnessed on a flight. He noted how the passenger had carried a tripod to comfortably watch movies or TV shows at 35,000 feet, calling it a “full studio setup in the sky.”

Within hours, the post gained traction, triggering a flood of reactions from fellow flyers and social media users.

Internet reacts

Reactions were mixed but mostly positive. Several users praised the idea, saying it helps avoid neck strain and allows hands-free viewing. Some admitted to using similar setups, especially on long-haul flights without proper phone holders. Others called it a clever travel hack, highlighting comfort as a priority.

However, a few raised concerns about airport security rules, questioning whether tripods and gimbals are always allowed in cabin baggage. Despite this, many hailed the setup as a classic example of “jugaad”, creative problem-solving at its best.

In-flight moments that keep going viral

This isn’t the first time an IndiGo flight has made headlines online. In recent months, passengers have shared emotional, funny, and heartwarming moments from mid-air proposals to surprise announcements, proving that flights today are becoming spaces for unforgettable experiences.

With smartphones, portable gadgets, and creative travel hacks, in-flight entertainment is no longer limited to seat-back screens. Passengers are finding new ways to stay comfortable and entertained, even thousands of feet above the ground.

As air travel continues to evolve, comfort-driven innovations by passengers may soon become common. Portable phone holders, neck-support devices, and compact tripods are increasingly popular among frequent flyers, especially on budget airlines where personal screens are often unavailable.