 Kolkata Office Employees Turn Earthquake Evacuation To Mass 'Sutta Break': Netizens Say, 'Its Disturbing'
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on February 3 sent tremors across Kolkata, Bangladesh, and Tibet, prompting evacuations. A video from a Kolkata office went viral, showing employees calmly smoking and chatting during evacuation, turning it into a casual break. Dubbed a “peak corporate moment,” the clip drew humorous reactions online, though its authenticity remains unverified

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

On February 3, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, sending tremors across parts of eastern India, including Kolkata, as well as Bangladesh and Tibet. The quake, which occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometres at approximately 3:33 pm local time, caused momentary panic among residents, prompting evacuations in several buildings across the city.

Office evacuation sparks unexpected reaction

While most people rushed outdoors in concern, one Kolkata office witnessed a surprisingly calm and humorous scene. A viral video circulating on social media showed a large group of employees gathered outside the building after evacuation. Instead of appearing anxious, many were seen smoking, chatting, and relaxing, turning the emergency drill into what netizens jokingly called a “collective sutta break.”

The clip captured employees standing in clusters, laughing and talking casually, giving the impression of a routine break rather than a response to a natural disaster. This unusual reaction quickly caught the attention of social media users, making the video go viral.

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
Illegal Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya Kills 18; Two Owners Arrested
Illegal Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya Kills 18; Two Owners Arrested

‘Peak corporate moment’: Internet reacts

The video triggered a flood of humorous comments online. Many users described it as a classic example of workplace culture, where employees find small moments of relief amid hectic schedules. Some even called it a “peak corporate moment,” highlighting how rare such stress-free pauses are in daily office life.

One user commented that such breaks are among the few times when employees can truly relax without worrying about meetings, deadlines, or targets. Another recalled a similar experience during a previous earthquake, noting how calm people remained despite the potential danger.

While earthquakes are serious natural events, this viral moment offered a brief glimpse into the lighter side of corporate life. The video not only entertained millions but also sparked conversations around workplace stress, emergency preparedness, and how people cope during unexpected situations.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral clip

