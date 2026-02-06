 'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Go Viral

'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Go Viral

A shocking CCTV video from an Indian mobile shop shows a young boy biting a lithium phone battery, triggering a sudden explosion. The blast caused flames and burn injuries, prompting immediate medical help. The incident highlights the extreme dangers of mishandling lithium batteries and serves as a strong reminder to follow safety precautions while handling electronic components

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

A terrifying incident unfolded inside a mobile phone shop in India when a young boy suffered serious injuries after a lithium-based phone battery exploded. CCTV footage from the store shows the boy standing near the service counter before unexpectedly placing the battery inside his mouth.

Battery chewed, explosion follows

In a moment of sheer recklessness, the boy reportedly bit down on the phone battery. Within seconds, the pressure and damage to the lithium cell triggered a violent explosion. Flames and sparks erupted instantly, leaving the youngster with painful burn injuries. Shop staff and nearby customers rushed to help, and the boy was taken for medical treatment.

Why lithium batteries are extremely dangerous

FPJ Shorts
'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Go Viral
'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Go Viral
India-EU FTA & Prospective US Trade Deal To Bolster Exports In Medium Term: RBI Governor
India-EU FTA & Prospective US Trade Deal To Bolster Exports In Medium Term: RBI Governor
After NEET Aspirant’s Death, Bihar Police Issue Strict Safety Norms For Girls’ Hostels
After NEET Aspirant’s Death, Bihar Police Issue Strict Safety Norms For Girls’ Hostels
Cognizant Plans To Hire 25,000 Freshers In 2026: CFO Jatin Dalal Confirms
Cognizant Plans To Hire 25,000 Freshers In 2026: CFO Jatin Dalal Confirms

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in smartphones and electronic devices due to their high energy density. However, they can be extremely hazardous if punctured, crushed, or bitten. Damage to the battery casing can cause a chemical reaction known as thermal runaway, leading to intense heat, fire, or even explosions.

Rising concerns over battery safety

This alarming incident has sparked renewed concerns about battery handling and safety awareness. Experts warn that phone batteries should never be exposed to heat, sharp objects, pressure, or moisture. Mishandling can result in life-threatening accidents, especially in crowded indoor spaces like shops and homes.

Netizens react

The internet was not only shocked but also angry at the video questioning the boy's absense of mind.

One user commented, "Lithium stores high energy unlike other batteries. Do not play with it"

Another commented, "Not shocking - stupid! Plain stupid"

Third commented, "Probably... he was experimenting before he could make a reel to go viral."

Safety tips to prevent battery accidents

-Never bite, puncture, or tamper with phone batteries

-Keep loose batteries away from children

-Store batteries in cool, dry places

-Avoid using damaged or swollen batteries

-Dispose of old batteries through proper recycling channels

Read Also
Video: Stray Dog Turns Marine Drive’s Unofficial Guardian Trained By Mumbai Police - Netizens Say,...
article-image

A stark reminder

The shocking CCTV footage serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by lithium batteries when handled carelessly. Authorities and safety experts continue to urge the public to treat electronic components responsibly to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary...
'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary...
Uttarakhand BJP Leader & Advocate Mysteriously Die Moments After Consuming Their First Drink; Probe...
Uttarakhand BJP Leader & Advocate Mysteriously Die Moments After Consuming Their First Drink; Probe...
'Thu Hai Tum Par': MP Teacher Abandons Elderly Mother At Station; Heartbreaking Video Of Distressed...
'Thu Hai Tum Par': MP Teacher Abandons Elderly Mother At Station; Heartbreaking Video Of Distressed...
'Never Imagined Coming Unarmed': Ex-Army Officer’s Return To Kashmir's Shopian Without Weapons...
'Never Imagined Coming Unarmed': Ex-Army Officer’s Return To Kashmir's Shopian Without Weapons...
'Naukri Kuthe Karte?’ Bank Of Maharashtra Employee Slammed By MNS Worker For Not Knowing Marathi...
'Naukri Kuthe Karte?’ Bank Of Maharashtra Employee Slammed By MNS Worker For Not Knowing Marathi...