Uttarakhand BJP Leader & Advocate Mysteriously Die Moments After Consuming Their First Drink; Probe Launched

In a tragic and mysterious incident, BJP leader and prominent tribal activist Dhillu Singh Rana, along with advocate Malkit Singh Rana, lost their lives after allegedly consuming a toxic substance. A third companion, advocate Pravesh Maurya (Rana), remains in critical condition and has been referred to a higher medical facility for specialised treatment.

Incident unfolds after wedding return

According to preliminary reports, the three had attended a wedding ceremony and were on their way back when they halted near Sejna village. During the journey, they reportedly purchased a bottle of liquor from a wine shop in Kanjabag and later sat near Janki Mandap. Shortly after consuming the first drink, all three began experiencing severe discomfort and rapidly fell ill.

Local residents, noticing their deteriorating condition, immediately arranged transport to the Civil Hospital in Khatima. However, doctors declared Dhillu Singh Rana and Malkit Singh Rana brought dead. Pravesh Maurya, who was in a critical state, received emergency care before being shifted to a referral centre for advanced medical support.

Suspicion of foul play grows

The incident has sparked widespread shock and outrage across the region, particularly among political and legal communities. Sources revealed that a bottle containing a suspected poisonous substance was recovered from the site, intensifying fears of a deliberate plot rather than accidental poisoning. The sudden onset of symptoms and the severity of their condition have further strengthened suspicions of a possible conspiracy.

Police begin detailed investigation

Senior police and administrative officials promptly reached the location and secured the area. Samples of the liquor bottle, suspected toxin, and other materials were seized and sent for forensic testing. Authorities confirmed that post-mortem examinations and chemical analysis will play a crucial role in determining the exact cause of death.

Police officials stated that all angles, including sabotage, contamination, and criminal conspiracy, are being thoroughly examined. Statements from witnesses, shop staff, and nearby locals are also being recorded to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Community in mourning

Dhillu Singh Rana was a respected BJP leader and social activist known for his deep engagement with the tribal community. His sudden demise has left supporters and residents in shock, with many demanding a swift and transparent investigation.

As the probe continues, officials have assured strict action against those responsible if any criminal intent is established. Further updates are expected following forensic and post-mortem reports.