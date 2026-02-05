 'Naukri Kuthe Karte?’ Bank Of Maharashtra Employee Slammed By MNS Worker For Not Knowing Marathi In Mumbai's Mahim - VIDEO
A video from Mahim, Mumbai, shows a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker confronting a Bank of Maharashtra employee for not speaking Marathi. The employee, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, replied he only knew Hindi. The MNS worker alleged the staffer behaved poorly toward a Marathi customer and warned of protests if the bank did not take action.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A fresh controversy over the Marathi language has surfaced from Mumbai's Mahim area, where a video of a worker from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is seen confronting a Bank of Maharashtra employee for not speaking in Marathi has gone viral. The incident has once again reignited the debate over the use of the Marathi language in Mumbai.

In the video, the MNS worker is heard saying, "Tumhala Marathi yet nahi (You don't know Marathi?)," to which the employee replied, "Nahi, Mujhe Hindi aati hai (I know Hindi)." In the conversation, it is also revealed that the bank employee is reportedly a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

The MNS worker then questioned the employee about why, despite being an employee at the Bank of Maharashtra, he does not know Marathi.

“Marathit nahi bolnar? Naukri kuthe karte?” (You won’t speak Marathi? Where are you working?), MNS leader said. In his response, the bank employee said, “It is a nationalised bank. It is a government bank.”

The MNS worker further added, “Maharashtrat rahayeche, tar tula Marathi bolayla shikave(If you want to stay in Maharashtra, then you have to learn Marathi).” The bank employee in his reply said, "No," and asked, "Where is it written?”

article-image

Hearing his response, the MNS worker fumed and responded, “Okay, if you want it in writing, then wait and watch.”

In the video, the MNS worker also alleged that the bank employee behaved badly and showed “dadagiri” with a Marathi-speaking customer who had come to apply for a loan. The employee reportedly refused to speak in the local language with the customer. The video also shows the MNS worker asking another employee to transfer the concerned staff member and warning that if no action is taken against him, they would hold a protest outside the bank branch.

