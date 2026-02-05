 Maharashtra News: Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s Lifeline
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s Lifeline

Maharashtra News: Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s Lifeline

After years of neglect, the Bharingi River in Shahapur is flowing clean following a major cleanliness drive by Yuva Sankalp Sena volunteers. Youth removed large amounts of waste, earning public praise. Residents now demand strict action, fines, CCTV surveillance and awareness to prevent dumping and protect the river ecosystem locally.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s Lifeline |

Thane : After years of choking under layers of garbage and neglect, the Bharingi River in Shahapur taluka is finally flowing clean and free, thanks to a large-scale cleanliness drive carried out by members of the Yuva Sankalp Sena.

River Breathes Again
The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation from local residents, villagers and environmental enthusiasts, who see it as a hopeful step towards restoring the region’s fragile ecology.

Action Over Words
With the belief that real change comes not through words but through action, young volunteers came together to clean the river stretch that had been severely polluted due to accumulated waste. During the drive, large quantities of plastic, paper, glass and biodegradable waste were removed, transforming the river’s appearance and improving water flow.

Public Praise for Youth
Morning walkers and senior citizens who witnessed the campaign praised the youth for their commitment, calling the effort inspiring and socially meaningful. Many expressed that such sustained initiatives are crucial for protecting nature and instilling environmental responsibility among citizens.

FPJ Shorts
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience, Calls It 'Weirdly Awesome'
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience, Calls It 'Weirdly Awesome'
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported

Volunteers Behind Success
Members of the Yuva Sankalp Sena stated that the success of the drive was made possible through the dedicated efforts of volunteers including Santosh Shinde, Arjun Vanjarani, Mohan Kaka, Santosh Harne and Bhurka Kaka, whose contributions played a key role in executing the campaign.

Need for Strict Action
However, locals and volunteers alike stressed that cleanliness drives alone are not enough. They emphasized the urgent need for strict action against those who continue to dump garbage and untreated waste into the river. “A river is not just a source of water; it is the backbone of an entire ecosystem,” said a volunteer, adding that irresponsible practices by individuals and businesses pose a serious threat to environmental health.

Read Also
Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal...
article-image

Also Watch:

Residents Demand Enforcement
Residents have urged gram panchayat and municipal authorities to impose heavy fines on offenders, install CCTV cameras along riverbanks, deploy patrol teams and strengthen complaint redressal mechanisms. Volunteers also highlighted the importance of creating awareness along with enforcing laws to deter violations.

Collective Responsibility Stressed
Saving rivers, they said, is not the responsibility of the administration alone but of every conscious citizen. “If strict action is taken today, our rivers will continue to live tomorrow,” they added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience,...
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience,...
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported
Maharashtra News: Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s...
Maharashtra News: Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s...
Mumbai Fraud: Fake Chartered Accountant Dupes 31-Year-Old Mulund Businessman Of ₹1.58 Crore In GST...
Mumbai Fraud: Fake Chartered Accountant Dupes 31-Year-Old Mulund Businessman Of ₹1.58 Crore In GST...