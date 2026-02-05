Maharashtra News: Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s Lifeline

Bharingi River Breathes Free Again As Youth-Led Clean-Up Revives Shahapur’s Lifeline |

Thane : After years of choking under layers of garbage and neglect, the Bharingi River in Shahapur taluka is finally flowing clean and free, thanks to a large-scale cleanliness drive carried out by members of the Yuva Sankalp Sena.

River Breathes Again

The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation from local residents, villagers and environmental enthusiasts, who see it as a hopeful step towards restoring the region’s fragile ecology.

Action Over Words

With the belief that real change comes not through words but through action, young volunteers came together to clean the river stretch that had been severely polluted due to accumulated waste. During the drive, large quantities of plastic, paper, glass and biodegradable waste were removed, transforming the river’s appearance and improving water flow.

Public Praise for Youth

Morning walkers and senior citizens who witnessed the campaign praised the youth for their commitment, calling the effort inspiring and socially meaningful. Many expressed that such sustained initiatives are crucial for protecting nature and instilling environmental responsibility among citizens.

Volunteers Behind Success

Members of the Yuva Sankalp Sena stated that the success of the drive was made possible through the dedicated efforts of volunteers including Santosh Shinde, Arjun Vanjarani, Mohan Kaka, Santosh Harne and Bhurka Kaka, whose contributions played a key role in executing the campaign.

Need for Strict Action

However, locals and volunteers alike stressed that cleanliness drives alone are not enough. They emphasized the urgent need for strict action against those who continue to dump garbage and untreated waste into the river. “A river is not just a source of water; it is the backbone of an entire ecosystem,” said a volunteer, adding that irresponsible practices by individuals and businesses pose a serious threat to environmental health.

Residents Demand Enforcement

Residents have urged gram panchayat and municipal authorities to impose heavy fines on offenders, install CCTV cameras along riverbanks, deploy patrol teams and strengthen complaint redressal mechanisms. Volunteers also highlighted the importance of creating awareness along with enforcing laws to deter violations.

Collective Responsibility Stressed

Saving rivers, they said, is not the responsibility of the administration alone but of every conscious citizen. “If strict action is taken today, our rivers will continue to live tomorrow,” they added.

