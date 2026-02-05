 Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal Officers For Human Rights Cases
Following a Bombay High Court directive to deposit ₹3.5 crore for failing to pay compensation to human rights violation victims, the Maharashtra government has appointed two nodal officers in each department. The move comes after it emerged that ₹3.39 crore ordered by the MSHRC since 2013 in 186 cases was never disbursed.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Mumbai: Days after the Bombay High Court (HC) directed the state government to deposit Rs 3.50 crore in the court registry for failing to pay compensation to victims of human rights violations, the state has decided to appoint two nodal officers in each department.

Last week, it was submitted before the court that, since 2013, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had ordered the government to pay Rs 3.39 crore as compensation in 186 cases, but the amount was never disbursed. The state had also failed to respond to a notice issued three months ago, citing the need for more time to collect details of the cases.

