Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal Officers For Human Rights Cases

Mumbai: Days after the Bombay High Court (HC) directed the state government to deposit Rs 3.50 crore in the court registry for failing to pay compensation to victims of human rights violations, the state has decided to appoint two nodal officers in each department.

Last week, it was submitted before the court that, since 2013, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had ordered the government to pay Rs 3.39 crore as compensation in 186 cases, but the amount was never disbursed. The state had also failed to respond to a notice issued three months ago, citing the need for more time to collect details of the cases.

Irate over continued inaction, the HC directed the Principal Secretary of the Home department to deposit the amount within 10 days. On Wednesday, the state issued a notification appointing two nodal officers to deal with the recommendations and directives of the MSHRC.

A deputy secretary or joint secretary in the Home department will serve as the first nodal officer, while the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of civil rights protection will be the second nodal officer. Both officers will coordinate and act on the recommendations and directives of the MSHRC. The ADGP will also be responsible for taking action on complaints received from the human rights body.

