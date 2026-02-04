Dombivli News: MNS Reopens Marathi Woman’s Shawarma Cart After Civic Action Sparks Outrage

MNS leaders reopen Ekta Sawant’s shawarma cart near Dombivli East railway station after civic action forced its closure | File Photo

Dombivli, Feb 04: In a strong assertion of support for local Marathi youth and small entrepreneurs, the shawarma cart of young Marathi woman Ekta Sawant was formally reopened near Dombivli East railway station on Wednesday.

The reopening was inaugurated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav, following public outrage over civic action that had earlier forced her business to shut down.

Civic action sparks controversy

Ekta Sawant had been running a small food business near Dombivli station for several months. However, her shawarma cart was removed during an action by the municipal administration, leaving her without a source of livelihood.

Distressed by the incident, Sawant shared a video on social media alleging discrimination, claiming that while migrant hawkers were allowed to operate freely, local Marathi women were being denied the right to earn an honest living.

Video goes viral, MNS intervenes

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread public sympathy and sparking debate over the civic body’s approach towards street vendors and local youth.

Taking cognisance of the issue, MNS chief Raj Thackeray directed party leaders to intervene. Acting on these instructions, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav met Sawant and assured her of full support.

Inauguration attended by party leaders

On Wednesday, her shawarma cart was reinstated and officially inaugurated in the presence of MNS leaders, office-bearers, party workers and local residents. MNS Vidyarthi Sena president Pratik Deshpande, Rahul Kamat and several party functionaries were present at the event.

MNS questions civic body’s role

Addressing the gathering, Avinash Jadhav said the MNS stood firmly with Ekta Sawant. “If people coming from outside Maharashtra can run businesses here, then a Marathi girl has every right to earn her livelihood with dignity on this very land. We will not tolerate injustice against local youth,” he asserted.

Jadhav also questioned the municipal administration’s handling of the hawker issue, asking why no concrete action had been taken against illegal hawkers since 2017 and accusing the civic body of adopting a double standard.

Sawant expresses gratitude

Expressing gratitude, Ekta Sawant thanked the MNS and local citizens for standing by her during difficult times. “Because of everyone’s support, I have got new strength to stand on my feet again. I want to run my business honestly and support my family,” she said.

Debate over hawker policy resurfaces

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on Dombivli’s hawker policy, the opportunities available to local entrepreneurs and the role of the civic administration. Voices demanding protection and encouragement for Marathi entrepreneurs are growing stronger, with calls for a more sensitive and balanced approach from the authorities.

