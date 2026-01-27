Maharashtra News: MNS Cartoon Sparks Row Over Proposed ‘Bihar Bhavan’ As Political Tensions Rise In Thane–Mumbai

MNS cartoon opposing the proposed Bihar Bhavan on Mumbai Port Trust land fuels political tensions across Thane and Mumbai | File Photo

Thane, Jan 27: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has intensified its opposition to the proposed Bihar Bhavan project on Mumbai Port Trust land, releasing a biting cartoon under the slogan “Not a Building, but a Message.” The move has stirred political debate across Thane and Mumbai, highlighting simmering discontent over land use and local housing concerns.

Dock workers’ struggle ignored

For over a decade, nearly 2,500 dock workers in the same area have been demanding permanent housing. Their rehabilitation remains unresolved, with the MNS accusing authorities of neglecting local needs while offering the land to the Bihar government at below-market rates. The party claims this decision has fuelled resentment among Marathi residents.

Rising local pressures

Mumbai’s swelling population, inadequate healthcare facilities, and housing shortages have already strained civic infrastructure. Against this backdrop, MNS leaders argue that government priorities should focus on local citizens rather than projects catering to outside interests. They warn that ignoring these demands could escalate social and political tensions.

MNS’s stand

The MNS has demanded that dock workers be provided housing and rehabilitation before any new projects are considered. The cartoon, released by Swapnil Mahindrakar, Thane city president of the MNS’s Public Interest and Legal Department, has sparked widespread discussion in political circles, with signs that the issue may gain traction in the coming weeks.

Also Watch:

Reaction

“Spending ₹314 crore to build Bihar Bhavan on prime Port Trust land is against local interests and merely an attempt to appease outside voters. At a time when ordinary citizens in Mumbai struggle for healthcare, shelter, and basic facilities, prioritising such projects is unjust.”— Swapnil Mahindrakar, Thane city president, Public Interest & Legal Department, MNS.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/