Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena (UBT)

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (L), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (M) & Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (R) | File Pics

Patna: Days after Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opposed Bihar government’s plan to build Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) and BJP have hit back at both parties and asserted that the proposed structure would be constructed at all costs.

Strongly reacting to MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT)’s opposition, senior JD (U) leader and Bihar rural works minister Ashok Choudhary accused both Maharashtra-based parties of indulging in hooliganism and asked them to stop and remain calm. “Bihar Bhavan will be built at all costs. No one has the power to stop the construction of Bihar Bhavan,” he asserted.

JD (U) leader also claimed that MNS leader Jitan Thackeray was making baseless statements. “Whether Mumbai is someone's personal property or if a monarchy is in place there,” he asked while sharpening his attack on MNS.

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel accused RJD and some opposition parties of trying to obstruct the construction of Bihar Bhavan for their political self-interest by conspiring with elements like the MNS to obstruct this project.

“The welfare-oriented project cannot be sabotaged by the irresponsible statements of some misguided and opportunistic individuals. The Maharashtra government is fully cooperating with the project, and the mutual coordination between the two states is progressing in accordance with constitutional norms and the spirit of federalism,” he added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Yashwant Killedar, a newly elected corporator, had claimed his party would not allow construction of the Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai. The planned 30-storey building will feature 178 rooms and a 240-bed dormitory specifically for cancer patients and their attendants.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Now, the government that comes to the BMC should also get a chance to answer. Do those who consider themselves Shiv Sena have any responsibility to respond to this?"

Another party leader Vinayak Raut described the project as a “burden on local infrastructure” and accused the Bihar government of engaging in politically motivated land acquisition. “Today it is Bihar Bhavan, tomorrow it could be Gujarat Bhavan in the Bandra-Kurla Complex,” he remarked.

