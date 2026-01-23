 'Badtameez' Urban Company Masseuse Attacks Woman In Mumbai's Wadala Over Cancelled Session; Sacked After Fight Video Goes Viral
'Badtameez' Urban Company Masseuse Attacks Woman In Mumbai's Wadala Over Cancelled Session; Sacked After Fight Video Goes Viral

'Badtameez' Urban Company Masseuse Attacks Woman In Mumbai's Wadala Over Cancelled Session; Sacked After Fight Video Goes Viral

A 46-year-old woman from Wadala East alleged she was assaulted by an Urban Company masseuse after cancelling a massage session. A video of the altercation has gone viral. Police registered a non-cognizable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and advised the complainant to approach a Magistrate for further action.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
'Badtameez' Urban Company Masseuse Attacks Woman In Mumbai's Wadala Over Cancelled Session; Sacked After Fight Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A 46-year-old woman from Wadala East alleged that she was physically and verbally assaulted by a masseuse associated with Urban Company (UC) after she cancelled a booked massage session. The incident took place on Wednesday evening and has been reported to the Wadala Truck Terminal (TT) Police. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the violent altercation between the customer and the masseuse.

Viral Video Shows Violent Altercation

In the viral video, one can see the masseuse standing in the house's bedroom with her mobile phone pointing at the customer. Initially, the customer asked her to leave her house. "Ghar mein khade reh ke badtameezi nahi karna," the woman can be heard saying in the video. She can be seen snatching her bag as the masseuse resists and tells her that she is recording her act.

Within moments, both start hitting each other, with later visuals showing the masseuse tossed on the bed by the woman customer. Later, the masseuse can be seen holding the customer by her hair. "She is a mad woman. She came inside my house and started beating my mother," the woman customer's son, recording the incident, can be heard saying. "Will call the police, your career is done," he can be heard saying further.

Details On The Incident

The complainant, identified as Shahnaz Wahid Sayyed, a public relations professional living at Bhakti Park in Wadala East with her 18-year-old son, had booked a massage session through Urban Company for frozen shoulder pain. She cancelled the appointment after finding the therapist’s portable massage bed to be in poor condition and unsuitable for her home. Police confirmed that the cancellation led to an argument that allegedly escalated into a physical assault. Sayyed accused the masseuse of pulling her hair, scratching her eye and pushing her to the ground before leaving.

Accused Masseuse Booked For Assault

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Ashwini Shivnath Vartapi. A Non-Cognizable offence was registered under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with procedural provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Sayyed approached the police on January 21, 2026. No arrest has been made and she was advised to approach a Magistrate. She also alleged a delayed response from Urban Company despite repeated attempts to contact them.

Responding to the incident, Urban Company said it is cooperating with the cops. “As of now, the partner has been removed from the platform,” said Bhavya Sharma, the company’s corporate communications and public policy representative, as quoted by Mid-day.

