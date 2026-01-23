 Maharashtra Govt & CANEUS International Partner To Establish World's First Mid-TRL Innovation Institute In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra Govt & CANEUS International Partner To Establish World's First Mid-TRL Innovation Institute In Mumbai

Maharashtra Govt & CANEUS International Partner To Establish World's First Mid-TRL Innovation Institute In Mumbai

Maharashtra and CANEUS International signed an MoU at the World Economic Forum in Davos to set up the world’s first Mid-Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Innovation Acceleration and Skilling Institute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The centre will focus on frontier technologies and bridge the gap between lab research and early production, supporting the state’s Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt & CANEUS International Partner To Establish World's First Mid-TRL Innovation Institute In Mumbai |

Davos [Switzerland]: CANEUS International and the Government of Maharashtra announced their partnership at the World Economic Forum in Davos to establish the world's first dedicated Mid-Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Innovation Acceleration and Skilling Institute. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Milind Pimprikar, Chairman of CANEUS International.

According to a press release from CANEUS International, the facility will be located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and will focus on frontier technologies, including aerospace, space, energy, and deeptech.

Read Also
Young Man Amputates Own Foot To Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota: Probe Reveals Truth
article-image

About The Project

The project aligns with the World Economic Forum's 2026 theme regarding the responsible deployment of innovation at scale. The institute aims to address Mid-TRL levels 4-6, which represent the transition from laboratory research to qualification and early production. The facility will be situated within a purpose-built ecosystem in the MMR, spanning 10 million square feet to support global collaboration and industry partnerships.

FPJ Shorts
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways From Report
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways From Report
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
IndusInd Bank Q3 Net Profit Slumps To ₹1,279 Crore, Revenue Slides 14% Sequentially
IndusInd Bank Q3 Net Profit Slumps To ₹1,279 Crore, Revenue Slides 14% Sequentially
Monkeys Snatch 20-Day-Old Infant From Mother, Thrown Her In Nearby Well; Baby Miraculously Survives
Monkeys Snatch 20-Day-Old Infant From Mother, Thrown Her In Nearby Well; Baby Miraculously Survives

At the signing of the MoU, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, reaffirmed the State's strong commitment to the global investor community. He emphasised, "Maharashtra is well equipped and proud to partner with CANEUS International to pioneer the creation of innovation centres across dynamic sectors, frontier technologies, and aerospace. The State takes pride in partnering with this prestigious institute near Mumbai--the commercial capital of India and the world's fourth-largest economy--perfectly aligning with Maharashtra's aspirations to scale its innovation ecosystem globally."

The institute is designed to bridge the "valley of death" in technology development. Milind Pimprikar, Chairman of CANEUS International, said, "This world-first Mid-TRL Innovation Acceleration Institute will bridge the 'valley of death' by advancing TRL 4-6 innovations through rapid prototyping, systems integration, validation, and flight/field trials, taking breakthroughs from lab to qualification and early production for real-world deployment and global competitiveness."

Read Also
Zomato’s New CEO Albinder Dhindsa Is An IIT Delhi And Columbia MBA Graduate - Know About His...
article-image

The curriculum and skilling pathways will be developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier-I suppliers, and research institutions to meet industry requirements. This focus on system integration readiness is intended to fill a critical global gap in frontier technology programmes where reliability and deployment readiness are essential.

This partnership supports the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision and the state's objective of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. It also aligns with the Maharashtra Industries, Investment & Services Policy (MIISP) 2025. The initiative emphasises industry-aligned skilling through public-private partnerships to create workforce pathways for strategic sectors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Committee To Study Social Media Ban Or Curbs For Children Below 16
Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Committee To Study Social Media Ban Or Curbs For Children Below 16
NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in;...
NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in;...
Karnataka: FIR Filed Against 22 College Students, Outsider For Ragging Juniors & Assaulting Staff In...
Karnataka: FIR Filed Against 22 College Students, Outsider For Ragging Juniors & Assaulting Staff In...