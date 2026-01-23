 Zomato’s New CEO Albinder Dhindsa Is An IIT Delhi And Columbia MBA Graduate - Know About His Educational Qualification
Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has been appointed CEO of Zomato. An IIT Delhi graduate and Columbia MBA, Dhindsa will oversee food delivery, quick commerce, and emerging businesses as the company enters its next growth phase.

Updated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Food delivery firm Zomato has appointed Blinkit Founder Albinder Dhindsa as its new Chief Executive Officer, in a major management change that comes as part of a renewed industry focus on food delivery, quick commerce, and other business avenues. Dhindsa will take charge of Zomato’s day-to-day operations under parent entity Eternal, overseeing core businesses while founder Deepinder Goyal continues to guide the group at a strategic level.

Dhindsa is best known for building Blinkit into one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platforms, a business that has become central to Zomato’s expansion strategy.

Education qualification

An alumnus of two globally institutions, Dhindsa brings a strong blend of engineering and management education to the role. He did his Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, between 2000 and 2004, which has been rated one of the best in the Indian research arena in the field of engineering.

He has done his MBA from the Columbia Business School at New York from 2010-12, which has given him training in strategy, finance, as well as leadership skills, in keeping with international practices, from one of the best in the USA.

Working profile

Before founding Blinkit in 2014, Dhindsa gained substantial industry knowledge through various financial and infrastructure roles, as well as consulting experience. To start with, before starting Blinkit, he had roles at URS Corporation as a transportation analyst and also at Cambridge Systematics as a senior associate. He also had a stint at UBS Investment Bank in New York for a short period. This gave him exposure to international financial markets.

After starting his career as the Head of International Operations at Zomato in the year 2011, Dhindsa moved on to found Blinkit. This made Blinkit an integral growth engine of the Zomato group.

