Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day

New Delhi: Schools in Noida and Ahmedabad received a bomb threat via e-mails on Friday (January 23). In Noida, the Shiv Nadar school received the threat. After receiving information, authorities swung into action and evacuated these educational institutes.

Bomb disposal and dog squads reached the spots. Security checks and search operations were conducted across the buildings. Following the bomb threat, panic gripped the parents of children studying at these schools.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Shiv Nadar School in Noida received a bomb threat via email, prompting immediate action from police and security agencies.



Security checks and search operations have been conducted across the school campus. The police, along with a cyber team, are actively… pic.twitter.com/Uanf7bNg12 — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2026

So far, no suspicious object has been found. In Ahmedabad, Sant Kabir School and Mahatma Gandhi International School are among the educational institutes being targeted.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A bomb disposal squad carried out a thorough inspection of Sant Kabir School in Ahmedabad following a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/DMI43X04D4 — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2026

Schools reportedly made arrangements to drop children to their homes. The bomb threat was received by the schools three days ahead of Republic Day.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Bomb and dog squad teams were deployed at Mahatma Gandhi International School to carry out a security check after a bomb threat was reported pic.twitter.com/fNmw3csm6X — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2026

Several schools in Ambala also received bomb threats on Monday (January 19). However, nothing susoicious was found.

Earlier, multiple schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on December 10. The schools immediately issued a notice to parents to collect their students as a precaution.