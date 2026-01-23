 Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day

Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day

Schools in Noida and Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email on Friday, prompting immediate evacuation and security alerts. Shiv Nadar School in Noida was among those targeted. Bomb disposal squads conducted thorough searches, but no suspicious objects were found. The threats came three days ahead of Republic Day.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day | x

New Delhi: Schools in Noida and Ahmedabad received a bomb threat via e-mails on Friday (January 23). In Noida, the Shiv Nadar school received the threat. After receiving information, authorities swung into action and evacuated these educational institutes.

Bomb disposal and dog squads reached the spots. Security checks and search operations were conducted across the buildings. Following the bomb threat, panic gripped the parents of children studying at these schools.

So far, no suspicious object has been found. In Ahmedabad, Sant Kabir School and Mahatma Gandhi International School are among the educational institutes being targeted.

Schools reportedly made arrangements to drop children to their homes. The bomb threat was received by the schools three days ahead of Republic Day.

Several schools in Ambala also received bomb threats on Monday (January 19). However, nothing susoicious was found.

Earlier, multiple schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on December 10. The schools immediately issued a notice to parents to collect their students as a precaution.

