From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students

Mayurbhanj (Odisha): Mayurbhanj District Magistrate Hema Kanta Say highlighted that there are several government schemes focused on "localised solutions" for education, healthcare, and economic self-reliance, specifically highlighting the focus on the education of tribal students.

"In all aspects related to the tribal population - education, health, healthcare, and livelihood activities - there are various government schemes. We are implementing them," the official told ANI.

The DM emphasised that the district is now pivoting towards interventions tailored to the specific needs of tribal youth, saying, "We are looking for localised solutions, such as solutions that we can implement here that would benefit tribal children." He said that many initiatives have been taken up by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, and programs have been initiated for the specialised schools for tribal students and high schools.

"We have also taken many initiatives for tribal livelihoods through the ITDA. Regarding education, we have initiated programs for all our tribal schools and high schools," he added.

Highlighting the Medhavi Mayurbhanj program for 11th and 12th standards, he detailed the support that top students from the tribal community recieve after finishing their 10th standard.

"After 10th grade, we select about 50-60 top students for 11th and 12th grades, and we launched a special coaching program for them called the Medhavi Mayurbhanj initiative." He further stated that the district has launched Aspire for graduates and older students, a dedicated coaching platform targeting various competitive career paths.

The DM added that UPSC coaching will also begin soon for tribal students, highlighting the government's efforts to improve the welfare of the tribal community.

"Under this, we are providing coaching for all competitive exams - banking exams, SSC, and UPSC exams; coaching for UPSC will also start very soon", the DM explained.

