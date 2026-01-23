 PhysicsWallah Defamation Case: Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Abusive Social Media Posts Against Online Education Platform By Ex-Employee
The Delhi High Court ordered the removal of allegedly abusive and defamatory social media posts against online education platform PhysicsWallah by its former employee, Nikhil Kumar Singh. Justice Jyoti Singh passed an interim injunction after PhysicsWallah filed a defamation suit seeking ₹2 crore in damages.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
PhysicsWallah Defamation Case: Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Abusive Social Media Posts Against Online Education Platform By Ex-Employee |

The Delhi High Court on Friday (January 23) ordered the removal of abusive and derogatory social media posts against online education platform PhysicsWallah by a former employee, reported Live Law. Notably, PhysicsWallah filed a defamation suit against its former employee, Nikhil Kumar Singh, and social media platforms.

The interim injunction order was passed by Justice Jyoti Singh. The online education platform has sought Rs 2 crore as compensation. Senior Advocate Amit Sibal appeared for PhysicsWallah.

Singh had allegedly called PhysicsWallah a scam. Advocate Sibal told the High Court that the YouTube videos and social media posts by Singh against the online education platform were grossly defamatory.

“He says I am a tree of nepotism… My employees are named and all sorts of things are said,” Sibal said, as quoted by Live Law.

article-image

As per PhysicsWallah's lawyer, the online education platform is also alleging trademark infringement.

When Justice Singh questioned Singh's lawyer about the alleged abusive posts, he gave reference to media reports containing abusive comments on the online education platform. He even requested the court to also make them defendants in the matter.

Replying to Singh's counsel, Justice Singh came down heavily on PhysicsWallah's ex-employee.

“Who permits you to be abusive?…. You make a statement that you will take this down and refrain from doing this in future. Because if I am going to injunct you, I will make some strong observations. And it is not going to be a simple matter," Justice Singh stated, as quoted by the media house.

The Delhi HC also asked Sibal to submit the list of the impugned links and posts. The court reportedly gave 30 days’ time to Singh's counsel to file written submissions in the suit and two weeks’ time to reply to the interim injunction application.

In November last year,an FIR was filed against PhysicsWallah at the Tangmarg police station following a complaint by Forest Range Officer (Gulmarg) Iftikhar Ahmad Qadri for an advertisement reportedly showing its faculty driving SUVs through a protected forest area near Gulmarg. The video was part of a promotional campaign for the Physics Wallah's “Toofan” initiative. The case was reportedly registsred under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

