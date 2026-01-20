 PhysicsWallah Shares Slide Sharply, Stock Falls 8% And Moves Closer To IPO Price
PhysicsWallah shares fell nearly 8 percent, extending losses to 14 percent over three days and moving closer to the IPO price. Despite weak stock performance, the company remains focused on profitability, expansion, and steady growth across online and offline education segments.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
PhysicsWallah shares fell nearly 8 percent.

Mumbai: Shares of edtech company PhysicsWallah Ltd. fell sharply on Tuesday, January 20, dropping nearly 8 percent in early trade. This fall marked the third straight session of losses for the stock. Over the last three trading days, the shares have declined by around 14 percent, worrying investors who had seen strong gains after the company’s market debut.

By around 12.18 pm IST, nearly 76.06 lakh shares were traded. Due to the continuous selling pressure, PhysicsWallah’s market capitalisation slipped to about Rs 32,257 crore. This is much lower than its valuation of nearly Rs 45,975 crore at the time of listing in November 2025.

The stock is now trading below all its important short-term moving averages, such as the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day and 30-day averages. This suggests that the stock is under pressure in the near term. On technical charts, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 31.7, which is close to the oversold zone. Generally, an RSI below 30 signals that a stock may be oversold.

After its listing, PhysicsWallah has been working on expanding its reach. The company plans to grow its presence in southern India, offer courses in 11 Indic languages, and enter more exam categories. Maheshwari said that about 52 percent of the company’s revenue currently comes from its online business, while the remaining part comes from offline centres. He added that this balance is expected to stay largely the same as both segments continue to grow.

The company’s revenue grew by more than 40 percent in FY24-25, and it expects growth of over 30 percent in the coming years. PhysicsWallah has also clarified that it does not plan any acquisitions at the moment.

PhysicsWallah had a strong stock market debut, listing at Rs 145 on the NSE and Rs 143.10 on the BSE, compared to an issue price of Rs 109. The Rs 3,480 crore IPO was subscribed nearly twice. Founded in 2016 by Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah now operates 303 offline centres across 152 cities in India and the Middle East.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions based on market movements or company performance.

