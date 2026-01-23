 Mumbaikars Spend 126 Hours In Traffic Per Year As Congestion Remains A Daily Struggle: Survey
The TomTom Traffic Index 2025 reveals that, despite marginal improvement, Mumbaikars spend an average of 126 hours a year stuck in traffic. From Lower Parel bottlenecks to slow evening rush hours, the report highlights how Mumbai continues to grapple with congestion, commuter fatigue and the everyday cost of crawling roads.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Mumbaikars Spend 5 Days In Traffic Per Year As Congestion Remains A Daily Struggle: Reports | Representative Image

Mumbai is often described as a city that never stops, but its roads tell a different story. The TomTom Traffic Index 2025, released recently, has once again brought the city’s traffic woes into focus. While the report points to a slight easing of congestion compared with last year, the lived reality for commuters suggests little to celebrate. An average Mumbaikar still spends around 126 hours a year in traffic during peak hours, nearly five full days of life lost to crawling roads.

Lower Parel, a daily choke point

For office goers in areas such as Lower Parel, Andheri and Bandra Kurla Complex, the idea of improvement feels distant. Lower Parel, a crucial link between south Mumbai and the suburbs, remains one of the slowest stretches in the city. Evening rush hour speeds in these areas hover at just 16.9 kmph. Despite infrastructure upgrades such as the Coastal Road and Metro expansion easing pressure in pockets, narrow internal roads and a rising number of vehicles continue to slow movement in this commercial hub.

Five days lost between clutch and brake

The numbers underline the daily grind. Covering just 10 kilometres during the evening commute takes an average of 35 minutes and 30 seconds. The report identifies September 16, 2025, as the worst day on Mumbai roads, when congestion levels surged by 129 percent. For many commuters, this translates into longer workdays, missed family time and mounting stress.

How Mumbai compares globally

Globally, Mumbai ranks 18th for congestion and sits in the middle among major Indian metros. The city stands out for bucking the global trend, as congestion worsened in most cities worldwide. In Mumbai, the average distance covered in 15 minutes improved slightly to 5.2 kilometres, up from last year. Morning rush hour speeds average 18.5 kmph, offering limited relief.

Indian cities still struggling

Elsewhere, the picture is grimmer. Bengaluru ranked second globally and first in India for congestion, with commuters losing about 168 hours annually. Pune also featured among the world’s most congested cities, while Delhi and Kolkata remained high on the list. For Mumbai, the report is a reminder that even small gains on paper must translate into real relief on the road.

