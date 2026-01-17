 Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Illegal Bike Racing On Western Express Highway Near NESCO; Traffic Police Assures Action
A viral video shared on X shows around 10 bikers were caught on camera riding recklessly without helmets on the Western Express Highway near NESCO in Mumbai. The footage shows the bikers obstructing other vehicles while heading towards Bandra. Responding to the viral clip, Mumbai Traffic Police said the local traffic division has been alerted.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Illegal bike racing on Western Express Highway | Video Screen Grab / Anand Chila

Mumbai: A viral video posted on 17th January at 06.11 am on X (Formerly Twitter) shows about 10 bikers rashly riding without helmets on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near NESCO.

The user Anand Chila, who shared the video on X, tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police with the caption 'Early morning menace on Western Express Highway near nesco going towards bandra'.

Video Shows 10 Bikers Rashly Driving:

The footage, recorded from a nearby car, shows 10 bikers, each with a pillion, riding on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near NESCO. They were seen without helmets and modified silencers on their way to Bandra obstructing the path of other vehicles around them.

Mumbai Traffic Police Responds To The Incident:

The Mumbai Traffic Police responded to the post by saying 'We have informed the Bandra Traffic Section for the necessary action.' There has been no development on the story as of now.

Other Incident Of Rash Riding On WEH:

This incident comes in a few days later after another video shared by Journalist Jeet Mashru went viral on X (Formerly Twitter) where four men were seen illegally riding a horse cart on the busy Western Express Highway (WEH) near the Vakola Bridge.

The cart seen coming in close contact with other vehicles on the bridge. The person recording the incident can be heard honking at the cart to prevent dashing the cart yet the riders of the cart are seen posing for the camera not realizing the danger they are putting not just themselves but also the horse and the other vehicles around.

These incidents raise serious concerns about motorist attitude towards traffic laws and road discipline and the lack of police presence to curb such actions.

