'Goosebumps': Mumbai Commuter's Traffic Jam Video Turns Into Ganpati Bappa's Divine Moment - Watch Viral Video

Mumbai is known for its chaos, charm, and the magic hidden in its everyday moments. And once again, the city proved that even a routine traffic jam can turn into something extraordinary, and deeply emotional.

A random recording that changed everything

An Instagram video posted by creator @amishaoffrecord has taken social media by storm, showing how the most unexpected moments can feel profoundly spiritual.

The video begins like any other, a slow-moving traffic jam on a flyover. Text on the screen reads, “I was simply recording a traffic jam and then this happened…” At first glance, nothing seems unusual. But as the video zooms in, viewers notice something striking: what appears to be Lord Ganesh’s eyes reflected beside an auto-rickshaw’s rearview mirror, glowing softly under the city lights.

The creator’s on-screen reaction captures the emotion perfectly: “It felt like a divine sign.”

“Bappa never forgets you”

The caption struck a chord with millions.“Bappa never forgets to let you know that he’s got you.”

The timing made it even more special. The reel was posted on Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, a significant day for devotees of Lord Ganesh. Almost instantly, the video began circulating widely, resonating with people who found comfort, faith, and reassurance in the fleeting visual.

Today, the reel has crossed 15 million views and over 1 million likes, turning a simple traffic clip into a viral devotional moment.

Creator explains the moment

As the video gained traction, curiosity grew. Addressing viewers in the comments, @amishaoffrecord clarified the context, “So guys, the context is that I was randomly recording a traffic jam and Bappa's visual on the Rik's front shield started looking so divine in the lights. Just a simple video that moved me. So glad it's reaching so so many people.”

Internet reacts

The comment section quickly became a reflection of India’s diverse beliefs.

Devotees flooded the post with heartfelt comments. One user said, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. This feeling is surreal :))”

Another commented, “This reel is getting immense love on his birthday. Bappa is really happy with you.”

Third user said, “Omg wow goosebumps.”

However, not everyone saw it the same way. Some non-believers dismissed the moment as coincidence, with one comment reading, “Religious people and their unscientific observations are more dangerous to the world than religion itself.”

Whether seen as divine intervention or a trick of light and perspective, the video’s impact is undeniable. In a city that rarely slows down, this brief moment reminded millions of faith, hope, and the personal meanings people attach to everyday life.