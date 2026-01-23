 Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Garbage Bin Near Airport Boundary Wall In Kurla
The body of a newborn baby girl was found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai’s Kurla area on Wednesday. The infant, wrapped in a blanket, was discovered by a local resident near the airport boundary wall. Police have registered an accidental death report and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light from Mumbai’s Kurla area on Wednesday after the body of a newborn baby girl was found dumped in a garbage bin near the airport’s boundary wall at Jari Mari’s Muslim Society.

Infant Found In Garbage

According to local residents, the incident came to notice when a man went to dispose of garbage and spotted a small hand protruding from a blanket inside the bin. On closer inspection, he realised that it was the body of a newborn baby. He immediately alerted the residents of the society and urged them to inform the police. The man reportedly stayed at the spot until authorities arrived.

Police officials soon reached the location and secured the area. The infant’s body, wrapped in a blanket, was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for further examination.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dutta Lalwade told Mid-day, “After receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the baby to Rajawadi Hospital. A post-mortem has been scheduled, and the exact cause of death is being ascertained.”

Cops Launch Probe To Trace Parents Of Infant

The Sakinaka police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and have begun efforts to trace the parents of the child, following which a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered.

Police officials said the investigation is proving challenging as there are very few CCTV cameras in the surrounding area, making it difficult to identify suspects or trace movements near the spot where the body was found.

