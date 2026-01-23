 Rice Scam Accused And NCP MLA’s Nephew Harish Daroda Dies During Treatment At JJ Hospital, Political Stir In Thane
Harish Daroda, nephew of NCP MLA Daulat Daroda and an accused in the Sakadbao rice procurement scam, died while undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Daroda had been lodged in Adharwadi Jail after his arrest by Thane Rural EOW in December. Police said he suffered cardiac arrest and an accidental death report will be registered.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Harish Daroda, nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Daulat Daroda |

Thane: Harish Daroda, nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Daulat Daroda, passed away early Friday while undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. Daroda was arrested in connection with a massive rice procurement scam involving alleged misappropriation worth crores at the Sakadbao centre in Shahapur taluka of Thane district.

Jail and Hospitalisation

According to police officials, Daroda was serving his sentence at Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan after being arrested by the Thane Rural Economic Offences Wing on December 9, 2025. During his incarceration, he reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest following which he was rushed to JJ Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Police Inspector Maruti Andhale said that an accidental death report will be registered at Khadakpada Police Station. The incident has triggered considerable political and administrative stir across Shahapur taluka.

Scam Background

Harish Daroda, who was the president of the Sakadbao Adivasi Vividh Karyakari Cooperative Society, was named as a prime accused in the rice procurement scam that came to light in December 2023. Investigations revealed large-scale irregularities involving fake and bogus purchase receipts, resulting in financial losses estimated at over ₹16 crore over the past two to three years.

Notably, Daroda had formally joined the NCP with much fanfare a few months before his arrest. However, he was taken into custody after remaining absconding for nearly two years following the registration of the offence.

The case registered at Kinhavali Police Station also names several other accused, including society secretary Sanjay Pandhare, centre in-charge Jayram Sogir, and senior officials of the Tribal Development Corporation alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy to defraud the government and the Tribal Development Corporation of over ₹1.5 crore.

