Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Raises ₹53.7 Cr For Social Causes

Tata Mumbai Marathon | Vijay Gohil/ FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2026 has raised over Rs.53.7 crore for social causes so far, surpassing last year’s total fundraising. The fundraising campaign has continued until 5 February, with contributions from individual runners, corporates, and non-governmental organisations through the marathon’s philanthropy platform, supported by United Way Mumbai, the event’s philanthropy partner.

Two Decades of Impact

Since 2004, the marathon platform has cumulatively raised Rs. 536 crore through participation by NGOs, corporates, runners, and individual fundraisers. This year, the pattern of participation has shown a noticeable shift, with a large number of first-time fundraisers joining the initiative.

Surge in New Fundraisers

More than 1,100 new fundraisers took part in 2026 and have collectively mobilised over Rs.5.6 crore so far. They account for nearly three-quarters of the total number of fundraisers this year, indicating wider public participation in cause-based fundraising linked to the event.

Growing Corporate Participation

Corporate participation has also increased. Of the 194 corporate teams that have participated this year, 40 companies have supported the philanthropy initiative for the first time. At the same time, 68 new NGOs have joined the platform in 2026, taking the total number of participating organisations to over 300.

Wide Range of Causes

Funds raised through the platform have supported causes such as children’s education, women’s empowerment, community development, healthcare, animal welfare and environmental protection.

United Way’s Perspective

Commenting on the trend, George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai, has said that the increasing participation of new fundraisers, corporates and NGOs reflects a broader engagement with philanthropy through public platforms like the marathon.

Procam on Philanthropy Model

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, has stated that the philanthropy component of the marathon has evolved into a structured ecosystem connecting corporates, NGOs and individuals. He also noted that the cost of fundraising through this platform has remained significantly lower compared to typical NGO fundraising expenses.

First-Time Fundraiser Stories

Several first-time fundraisers have also shared their experiences of mobilising support for various causes through the marathon. These include professionals, social advocates and even young participants who have used the event as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for issues ranging from mental health to rural development.

Role of ‘Change Legends’

Alongside new participants, experienced fundraisers, referred to as ‘Change Legends’, have continued to contribute significantly. Some of them have individually raised over Rs.1 crore over the years through sustained participation in the marathon’s philanthropy drive.

Digital Donation Platform

United Way Mumbai, the philanthropy partner for the event, has worked with a network of non-profits and corporates to facilitate donations through a digital platform after conducting due diligence of participating NGOs.

Beyond a Sporting Event

As the 2026 edition has concluded, the data has indicated that the marathon has remained not only a sporting event but also a recurring platform for organised fundraising and civic participation across sectors.

