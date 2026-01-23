 Badlapur Horror: School Van Driver Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of 4-Year-Old Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur Horror: School Van Driver Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of 4-Year-Old Girl

Badlapur Horror: School Van Driver Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of 4-Year-Old Girl

Badlapur police arrested a 37-year-old school van driver for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl while dropping her home from school. The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act and will be produced in court. Police said the child narrated the incident to her parents, who later filed a complaint.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Child abuse (Representational image) |

Thane: The Badlapur West police arrested a 37-year-old school van driver for the alleged molestation of a four-year-old girl. The arrest, which took place late Thursday night, comes amid heightened sensitivity in the region regarding student safety. Badlapur cops confirmed that the accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is scheduled to be produced in court on Friday.

Details On The Horrifying Incident

The victim is a Junior KG student at an English medium school located approximately three kilometres from her residence. According to an Indian Express report, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon while the accused was dropping the child home after school hours. The girl was reportedly the last student remaining in the van when the driver allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Read Also
Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler
article-image

Upon returning home, the child appeared visibly frightened and initially refused to speak with her parents. Sensing that something was wrong, the parents eventually took the child into confidence, at which point she revealed the details of the ordeal. The family later approached the Badlapur West police station to lodge a formal complaint, leading to the immediate dispatch of a police team to the driver's residence and arrest him.

FPJ Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor LIKES Instagram Reel Shading Nicola Peltz As Beckham Feud Rekindles Her Past Drama With Ex-BF Anwar Hadid's Family
Janhvi Kapoor LIKES Instagram Reel Shading Nicola Peltz As Beckham Feud Rekindles Her Past Drama With Ex-BF Anwar Hadid's Family
PM Modi Launches PM Svanidhi Credit Card In Kerala, Interest-Free UPI Credit To Support Street Vendors
PM Modi Launches PM Svanidhi Credit Card In Kerala, Interest-Free UPI Credit To Support Street Vendors
US President Donald Trump Suggests Invoking NATO Article 5 To Secure Southern Border Against Illegal Immigration
US President Donald Trump Suggests Invoking NATO Article 5 To Secure Southern Border Against Illegal Immigration
German Woman Captured In Indian Saree On Bengaluru Streets, Says 'She Wants To Learn How To Drape'
German Woman Captured In Indian Saree On Bengaluru Streets, Says 'She Wants To Learn How To Drape'

The police intend to seek custody of the accused to carry out a deeper investigation into his background, after he is produced in the court today. Officials stated that once custody is secured, they will investigate how long he has been working as a driver and whether he has a prior criminal record or a history of similar incidents. The authorities are looking to verify if any lapses occurred in the vetting process for the school’s transport services.

Badlapur Sexual Assault Horror Reported Last Year

This case has reignited concerns in Badlapur, a town that saw widespread protests in August of last year following the sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a cleaning staff member at a private school. That previous incident, which was marked by public outrage over a perceived delay in police action, ended with the accused being killed in a police encounter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Not Meeting Balasaheb Thackeray Hurt More Than Politics, Raj Thackeray’s Emotional Tribute To...
Not Meeting Balasaheb Thackeray Hurt More Than Politics, Raj Thackeray’s Emotional Tribute To...
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Amrit Bharat Express To Hit Tracks Soon; Trial Runs Of High-Speed Train To Begin...
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Amrit Bharat Express To Hit Tracks Soon; Trial Runs Of High-Speed Train To Begin...
Mahad Municipal Council Election Clash Case: Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale's Son Vikas Gogawale...
Mahad Municipal Council Election Clash Case: Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale's Son Vikas Gogawale...
Badlapur Horror: School Van Driver Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of 4-Year-Old Girl
Badlapur Horror: School Van Driver Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of 4-Year-Old Girl
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts -...
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts -...