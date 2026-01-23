Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Inauguration In Mumbai's Dadar Likely Delayed By A Year As Work Misses Today's Centenary Deadline | ANI Photo

Mumbai: The memorial dedicated to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar, which was originally planned to be inaugurated at the start of his birth centenary year, is now expected to be delayed by nearly a year. Instead of opening on January 23, 2026, which is today, the memorial is likely to be completed by January 2027, marking the end of Thackeray’s 100th birth anniversary year.

The delay has been attributed to administrative and procedural setbacks. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting sources, the term of the managing committee of the memorial trust ended in March 2025 and although a new body was formed in December 2025, work could not resume immediately due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct during the recent civic elections.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and trust committee member said Phase 1 of the project was completed during the earlier term. “After the committee’s term ended, we repeatedly wrote to the government for reconstitution. The remaining work will now be completed by January 2027,” the leader said, as quoted by HT.

Balasaheb Thackeray, born on January 23, 1926, founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 and remained a dominant political force in Maharashtra until his death in 2012. He was cremated at Shivaji Park, where the memorial is being constructed.

During the first Devendra Fadnavis-led government, the mayor’s bungalow and adjoining plots were allotted for the project and a trust was formed under Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav stepped down as trust chairperson when he became chief minister in 2019 and was reappointed after the trust was reconstituted in December 2025.

While the civil construction is largely complete, major work on audio-visual installations, films and digital exhibits showcasing Balasaheb Thackeray’s life and speeches is still pending. His personal belongings, including a Contessa car used by him in the 1990s, are also set to be displayed at the memorial.

Aaditya Thackeray confirmed that special care was taken to conserve the heritage mayor’s bungalow and protect existing trees, adding that the structure also needed safeguards against the sea.

Details On The Project

The project includes three new buildings, restoration of the bungalow, landscaped open spaces, and an amphitheatre. The total project cost for Phase 1 stands at Rs 180.99 crore, with Tata Projects Ltd as the executing agency and conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah overseeing the work.

Phase 2, involving advanced technology such as laser shows, virtual reality, digital mapping and audio-visual storytelling, is estimated to cost Rs 150 crore. The tender process for appointing a contractor for this phase is currently underway, officials confirmed.

