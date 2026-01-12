 Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler

Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler

The Bombay High Court has issued notice on a plea by a 24-year-old woman seeking a CID probe into the alleged sexual assault of herself and her toddler daughter in Sinnar, Nashik. The plea cites police negligence, delays, and political influence, questioning the impartiality of the investigation. The court directed the police to inform the accused of proceedings and expressed serious concern.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has issued notice in a plea filed by a 24-year-old woman seeking a CID or independent agency probe into the alleged sexual assault of herself and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, expressing grave concern over what she described as the Sinnar police’s “lenient” handling of the accused and a “systemic failure” to deliver justice. Justice Madhav Jamdar, while issuing notice on January 5, also directed the investigating officer to ensure that the accused is informed of the High Court proceedings.

About The Incident

According to the petition, filed through advocate Prashant Nayak, the incident occurred on August 28, 2024 near the Shivnadi bridge in Sinnar, Nashik district. The woman alleged that the main accused and two associates blocked the family’s car, assaulted her husband with an iron rod, after which the main accused sexually assaulted her. She further claimed that he “forcibly pulled and molested” her minor daughter and issued death threats to the family.

Read Also
Mumbai Viral Video: Illegal Horse Cart Race On Western Express Highway's Vakola Flyover Sparks...
article-image

An FIR was registered under the BNS, 2023 and the POCSO Act, 2012. However, the plea points to “glaring investigative lapses”. The Sinnar police allegedly released the main accused, citing “unverified health grounds” without proper medical examination. He was later granted anticipatory bail by a Sessions Court in April 2025. The plea alleges police failed to arrest two co-accused for over seven months, did not record the husband’s statement, and filed a chargesheet without arrests, “casting serious doubt on the impartiality and completeness of the investigation”.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler
Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler
'I Send It To My...': Virat Kohli Reveals His Hidden Gesture For Mom After Team India's Thrilling Win Over New Zealand; Video
'I Send It To My...': Virat Kohli Reveals His Hidden Gesture For Mom After Team India's Thrilling Win Over New Zealand; Video
Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs On MCX & Globally Amid US Fed Tensions, Iran Protests & Geopolitical Risks
Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs On MCX & Globally Amid US Fed Tensions, Iran Protests & Geopolitical Risks
Samsung Smartphones Get Netflix's Popular Stranger Things System Theme, Wallpapers: Here's How To Get It
Samsung Smartphones Get Netflix's Popular Stranger Things System Theme, Wallpapers: Here's How To Get It

The minor victim’s medical examination was delayed by three days on police instructions. The petitioner claimed the accused’s political connections created a “perception and reality of impunity”. She seeks transfer of the probe to an independent agency, stay on the Nashik Sessions Court trial, and cancellation of pre-arrest bail, as the accused’s threats with a koyta “directly infringe upon their fundamental right to life and personal liberty”.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler

Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler

Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces

Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves...

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves...

Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Amendment Is Not Legal Without Presidential Approval,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Amendment Is Not Legal Without Presidential Approval,' Says Expert

Mumbai Masala: City Needs A Strong, Non-Partisan Citizens' Watch On BMC

Mumbai Masala: City Needs A Strong, Non-Partisan Citizens' Watch On BMC