Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Police Lapses In Sexual Assault Case Involving Woman & Toddler | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has issued notice in a plea filed by a 24-year-old woman seeking a CID or independent agency probe into the alleged sexual assault of herself and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, expressing grave concern over what she described as the Sinnar police’s “lenient” handling of the accused and a “systemic failure” to deliver justice. Justice Madhav Jamdar, while issuing notice on January 5, also directed the investigating officer to ensure that the accused is informed of the High Court proceedings.

About The Incident

According to the petition, filed through advocate Prashant Nayak, the incident occurred on August 28, 2024 near the Shivnadi bridge in Sinnar, Nashik district. The woman alleged that the main accused and two associates blocked the family’s car, assaulted her husband with an iron rod, after which the main accused sexually assaulted her. She further claimed that he “forcibly pulled and molested” her minor daughter and issued death threats to the family.

An FIR was registered under the BNS, 2023 and the POCSO Act, 2012. However, the plea points to “glaring investigative lapses”. The Sinnar police allegedly released the main accused, citing “unverified health grounds” without proper medical examination. He was later granted anticipatory bail by a Sessions Court in April 2025. The plea alleges police failed to arrest two co-accused for over seven months, did not record the husband’s statement, and filed a chargesheet without arrests, “casting serious doubt on the impartiality and completeness of the investigation”.

The minor victim’s medical examination was delayed by three days on police instructions. The petitioner claimed the accused’s political connections created a “perception and reality of impunity”. She seeks transfer of the probe to an independent agency, stay on the Nashik Sessions Court trial, and cancellation of pre-arrest bail, as the accused’s threats with a koyta “directly infringe upon their fundamental right to life and personal liberty”.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/