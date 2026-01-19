'Who Are They Trying To Protect?' RJD MP Surendra Yadav Questions Nitish Kumar Govt Over Lax Police Probe Into NEET Aspirant's Death | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: After the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna in a women's hostel under suspicious circumstances, Surendra Yadav, the RJD's Lok Sabha MP from Jehanabad, strongly criticised the Bihar government over its handling of the case.

Speaking to mediapersons in Jehanabad, Yadav questioned the Bihar government’s repeated claims of improved law and order in the state.

Lok Sabha MP Surendra Yadav's Statement

“Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders often say that before 2005, people in Bihar were afraid to step out of their homes after sunset. Today, I want to ask him — are our mothers and sisters safe in Bihar now?” he questioned.

Referring to the death of the young woman, Yadav added, “A sensational case has occurred involving a daughter of Jehanabad in a hostel in Patna. Can the Chief Minister still claim that people are safe in Bihar? Instead of blaming the Opposition, Nitish Kumar and the NDA leadership should act decisively against the culprits.”

Targeting the Chief Minister’s oft-repeated slogan, Yadav said, “Nitish Kumar claims that he neither frames anyone nor saves anyone. Then why has his government not arrested the accused yet? The investigating agencies initially tried to manipulate the probe. Who are they trying to protect? Why did the Patna SSP make misleading statements before the post-mortem report?”

The MP said he visited the victim’s village on Sunday and described the atmosphere as deeply somber. “The entire village was in mourning. I became emotional after meeting the girl’s family. She was a meritorious student who aspired to become a doctor. It is extremely unfortunate that such a gruesome incident occurred in the state capital,” he said.

Yadav further alleged that the state government and the police department botched up the investigation in an attempt to shield the culprits. “I will raise this issue right from the streets to the Parliament to ensure justice for the girl. If I fail to deliver justice, it would be better for me to retire from politics,” he asserted.

Read Also Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner Gilli Nata: A Look At His Education Qualification

About The Incident

The incident came to light when a female student from Jehanabad district, who was preparing for the NEET medical entrance examination, was found unconscious in her room at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in the Chitragupta Nagar area of Patna on January 9.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she later died during treatment on January 11.

The victim’s family members alleged that she had been sexually assaulted but senior officers of the Patna police, including the ASP and SSP, initially expressed reluctance to accept the allegation, citing the absence of clear evidence pending the post-mortem report.

However, the post-mortem report, which later became available, indicated that the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out, raising serious questions about the initial police response.

Following the post-mortem findings, concerns were raised over the functioning of the Patna police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)