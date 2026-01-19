 Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner Gilli Nata: A Look At His Education Qualification
Gilli Nata won Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, which ended on January 18, 2026. Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, he defeated five finalists to lift the trophy and won Rs 50 lakh along with a Maruti Suzuki car.

Gilli Nata’s real name is Malavalli Nataraj. He was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura village in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

After completing his schooling in his hometown, Gilli continued his education locally, except for a two-year course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). His studies were not related to the entertainment field.

According to sources, Gilli later moved to Bengaluru and worked as a set assistant. He was involved in cinema art departments and learned different aspects of filmmaking. He also worked on scriptwriting, short films and comic sketches while developing his work as a performer.

Gilli Nata’s win on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 adds to a journey that began in a village in Mandya and led to success on a popular television reality show.

