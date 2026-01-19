Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner Gilli Nata: A Look At His Education Qualification

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 ended on January 18, 2026, with comedian Gilli Nata winning the title. The show was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. In the finale, Gilli defeated five other finalists to win the trophy. He also received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki car.

Gilli Nata’s real name is Malavalli Nataraj. He was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura village in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

After completing his schooling in his hometown, Gilli continued his education locally, except for a two-year course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). His studies were not related to the entertainment field.

According to sources, Gilli later moved to Bengaluru and worked as a set assistant. He was involved in cinema art departments and learned different aspects of filmmaking. He also worked on scriptwriting, short films and comic sketches while developing his work as a performer.

Gilli Nata’s win on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 adds to a journey that began in a village in Mandya and led to success on a popular television reality show.