Pak Politician Marriyum Aurangzeb's Transformation Took Netizens By Surprise; Take A Look At Her Education & Career Highlights

A Pakistani senior politician named Marriyum Aurangzeb recently grabbed public attention at the wedding ceremony of the grandson of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif named Shanzay Ali Rohail took place in the Pakistani city of Lahore. Photos and videos of Aurangzeb attending the wedding went viral due to the dramatic change in her appearance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was born in 1980 in Lahore. She did the early part of her education from the Federal Government College in Islamabad. She holds diplomas in Pre-Med Studies and Arts prior to pursuing higher education.

Aurangzeb’s educational qualifications include:

FSc (Pre-Medical) – Federal Government College, Islamabad (September 1996

Bachelor of Arts (BA) - Federal Government College, Islamabad (September 1998)

Master of Science (MSc) in Economics – Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad (February 2002)

Master of Science (MSc) in Environment and Development - King's College London (September 2003), where she achieved second place in her research work.

Before joining politics, Aurangzeb spent almost a decade in WWF Pakistan, working on concerns of the environment as well as sustainability and international awareness. She still carries these concerns in her political agenda.

Political party & politics aside, Marriyum Aurangzeb looks gorgeous.

She looks like Diya Mirza here. pic.twitter.com/KfprEJkpwU — Lilac (@LilacTwist) January 18, 2026

According to her LinkedIn profile, in politics, she holds a number of key positions:

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan (October 2015-April 2018)

Member of National Assembly of Pakistan (June 2013 to May 2018)

Senior Minister for the Government of Punjab (March 2024 – present) for public policy and environment issues and project governance and climate change, forestry, and Governance Compliance

Minister for Planning and Development, Climate Change, Environment, Forest, Wildlife, Fisheries, and Special Initiatives of the Honorable Chief Minister (February 2024 – Present)

Consequently, her academic achievements, coupled with professional experience in environmental advocacy and governance, have combined to brand her reputation as a senior leader in Punjab politics, focusing on green sustainable development and climate initiatives.