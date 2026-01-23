Mumbai: Tourist Brutally Assaulted By Unauthorised Photographer At Juhu Chowpatty, Video Goes Viral |

A disturbing video showing a tourist being brutally assaulted by an unauthorised photographer at Mumbai’s iconic Juhu Chowpatty has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage and renewed concerns over tourist safety. Taking serious note of the incident, Santacruz police have launched a manhunt to trace the photographer involved in the attack.

The incident has once again brought into focus the unchecked presence of unauthorised photographers who frequent the popular beachfront, often harassing visitors under the guise of offering photo services.

Tourist seriously injured in public scuffle

The victim, believed to be a tourist visiting Mumbai, suffered serious injuries during the scuffle. The exact trigger for the assault is still under investigation, but preliminary information suggests a dispute broke out between the tourist and a group of photographers operating illegally at the spot.

In the video, which has been widely shared across platforms, a young man can be seen being chased by several individuals. As he slows down from exhaustion, the attackers surround him and begin hitting him repeatedly. Shocked tourists can be heard shouting and questioning the assault, but the attackers continue undeterred. The clip also contains offensive verbal slurs, adding to the disturbing nature of the incident.

Police investigation underway

As per Saam TV, Santacruz police have confirmed that they are analysing the viral footage and identifying all those involved in the assault. Statements from witnesses and nearby vendors are also being recorded to piece together the sequence of events.

Unauthorised photographers under scanner

Juhu Chowpatty attracts thousands of tourists daily from across the country. Alongside licensed vendors, a large number of unauthorised photographers operate in the area, many of whom have been accused in the past of bullying, overcharging and intimidating visitors.

Following the latest incident, tourists and residents have demanded strong action against these photographers, urging authorities to conduct regular checks and ensure only authorised personnel are allowed to operate.

Fear among visitors, security to be tightened

The viral video has created an atmosphere of fear among tourists, especially families and first time visitors. In response, police have assured enhanced patrolling and tighter security measures at Juhu Chowpatty to prevent such incidents in the future.

Mumbai’s image as a safe tourist destination must be protected, and those tarnishing it through violence would face strict consequences.