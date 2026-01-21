 Mumbai Horror: 2.5-Month-Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted & Beaten In Malad, Accused Arrested; Video
A 20-year-old man was detained after allegedly sexually assaulting and beating a 2.5-month-old puppy in Kurar Village in Mumbai's Malad East. A viral video showed Mumbai Police and animal activists forcing entry into a public toilet to rescue the pup. The animal is critical and under medical care. A case is expected to be registered under BNS and animal cruelty laws.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Mumbai: A shocking incident of extreme animal cruelty has come to light from Kurar Village in Mumbai's Malad East, Mumbai, where a 2.5-month-old puppy was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally beaten by a 20-year-old man. The incident has triggered widespread outrage after a video of the rescue operation went viral on social media.

Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Of Puppy, Accused's Detention By Cops

The video, shared by animal welfare organisation PAL (Pure Animal Lovers) Foundation, shows Mumbai Police personnel and local animal activists entering a public toilet in the area, where the accused was allegedly caught in the act.

In the footage, the man can be seen refusing to open the door initially. Police later forced entry and detained him. The accused, seen semi-naked and wearing shorts, was taken into custody amid strong reactions from members of the public gathered at the spot.

Puppy Rescued, Rushed For Medical Treatment But Stays Critical

According to the PAL Foundation, the puppy was rescued immediately and rushed for medical treatment. “The puppy is now under medical care and is in critical condition. No animal deserves this cruelty. We demand justice,” the organisation wrote in the caption accompanying the viral video.

Police officials confirmed that the accused has been detained and that further investigation is underway. A case is expected to be registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

