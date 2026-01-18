'Pawsitive Attitude': Stray Dogs Join Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon Early Morning; Adorable Video Goes Viral

Instagram/tatamummarathon

The Tata Mumbai Marathon has always been about grit, inclusivity and the city’s unstoppable spirit. This year, however, an unexpected and heart-melting moment stole the spotlight. In a video shared by the marathon’s official Instagram handle, two stray dogs were seen effortlessly joining runners as the race unfolded in the early hours of the morning. Jogging alongside participants, the canine duo looked completely at home on the marathon route, drawing smiles, cheers and applause.

The video was aptly captioned, “running with paws and applause,” a line that perfectly captured the warmth of the moment.

When strays became running companions

As thousands of runners pushed through kilometres of sweat and determination, the two strays casually trotted along, matching pace with seasoned athletes. There were no bibs, no timing chips, just pure joy and instinct. The dogs became symbolic of Mumbai itself: resilient, spirited and always ready to be part of the action.

Their presence added an emotional layer to the marathon, reminding viewers that public spaces and celebrations in the city often belong to everyone, sometimes even those without homes.

Comments

Internet falls in love

The video quickly gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section with affection and praise. One user wrote, “How adorable! Pls showcase more of these kind of videos.” Another commented, “The photo of the morning!! Because running is better together and all participants are welcome.”

Some reactions were light-hearted and witty. A popular comment read, “Bestest paw athletes,” while another joked, “Doggesh bhai has the highest cadence.” The comments reflected not just amusement, but a collective emotional response to the simple, unplanned moment.

More than just a viral clip

Beyond the cuteness, the video sparked conversations around kindness towards strays and the shared coexistence that Mumbai is known for. The Tata Mumbai Marathon, already celebrated for its social causes and inclusive ethos, found an unlikely yet perfect representation of its values in these four-legged runners.