 Not Meeting Balasaheb Thackeray Hurt More Than Politics, Raj Thackeray’s Emotional Tribute To Maharashtra’s Tiger
MNS chief Raj Thackeray pens a deeply personal tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Saamana, recalling childhood memories, political moments and the emotional pain of leaving Matoshri after quitting the undivided Shiv Sena. He describes his uncle as a guiding force whose influence shaped his life beyond politics.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has said that the inability to meet Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray frequently after quitting the undivided Sena was more painful than leaving the party itself. Writing in Saamana, the Shiv Sena UBT mouthpiece, Raj shared an emotional tribute to his uncle on the occasion of the Sena patriarch’s centenary year.

Raj wrote that the personal loss of leaving the family home, Matoshri, outweighed the political consequences of his exit in 2005. He said that distancing himself from his people and from Bal Thackeray deeply affected him at a time when he had already lost his father.

Memories From The Early Years

Recalling his early political journey, Raj mentioned an incident from 1991 when he headed the student wing of the undivided Shiv Sena and led a morcha in Kala Ghoda. He wrote that Bal Thackeray had listened to his speech through a public landline phone, a gesture that left a lasting impression on him.

Raj also shared childhood memories, including the time he suffered burn injuries. He recalled how Bal Thackeray personally tended to his wounds, cleaning them with antiseptic for nearly two months, reflecting a caring side rarely seen in public.

A Guardian Like A Mountain

Describing his uncle’s influence, Raj wrote that Balasaheb Keshav Thackeray had an overwhelming impact on both his childhood and adulthood. He said his uncle stood behind him like a mountain, offering strength and reassurance during difficult phases.

He also recalled how Bal Thackeray once called to check on his safety after a truck nearly hit the vehicle he was travelling in, highlighting his constant concern for family.

The Cultural And Political Mind

Raj reflected on Bal Thackeray’s cultural tastes, noting that despite opposing Pakistan, he never stopped listening to the ghazals of Mehdi Hasan and Ghulam Ali. He also recalled that actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor had once sought Bal Thackeray’s advice on edits to the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, which he felt carried a pro communist tone during a period of intense rivalry.

Raj further wrote that Bal Thackeray helped Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan counter negative publicity during the Bofors controversy by advising them to write to then prime minister V P Singh, a move that helped ease public scrutiny.

