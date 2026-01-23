Balasaheb Thackeray At 100: Remembering The ‘Tiger Of Maharashtra’ Through His Words & Enduring Legacy

Balasaheb Thackeray Addressing Shivsainiks |

Mumbai: January 23, 2026, marks the 100th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, one of Maharashtra’s most influential and controversial political figures. Born in 1926, Balasaheb’s centenary is being observed across the state as a moment to reflect on a leader whose ideas, words and political style continue to shape Maharashtra’s public life and Mumbai’s political identity.

Often called the 'Tiger of Maharashtra', Balasaheb Thackeray was known for his sharp rhetoric, fearless opinions and ability to mobilise the masses. His politics went beyond elections, influencing social discourse, street power and ideological positioning for decades. Leaders from across the political spectrum have paid tribute to him, acknowledging the lasting imprint he left on regional and national politics.

At the core of his legacy were his words, direct, uncompromising and often provocative. His statements captured the essence of Shiv Sena’s ideology, from regional pride to Hindutva and decisive leadership. On his centenary, here are some of his powerful quotes that stand out as defining markers of his political philosophy:

1. “Maharashtra for Maharashtrians.”

This slogan became the foundation of the Shiv Sena after its formation in 1966, positioning Balasaheb as the strongest voice for the rights of the Marathi Manoos and the ‘sons of the soil’ movement.

2. “If you do not get justice by talking, get justice by hitting the mouth. But justice must be obtained.”

This quote reflected the Sena’s belief in aggressive self-assertion and street-level action when institutional mechanisms failed to deliver justice.

3. “Aspire to be a job giver rather than a job seeker.”

Beyond agitation politics, Balasaheb encouraged self-reliance and entrepreneurship among Marathi youth, urging them to create opportunities rather than depend on the state.

4. “Once in life you have made a decision, do not look back, because those who look back cannot make history.”

This statement summed up his personal leadership style, decisive, firm and unapologetic.

5. “I’m a Hindu, a mad mad Hindu.”

By the late 1980s, Balasaheb openly embraced Hindutva, making it a central pillar of Shiv Sena’s ideology and paving the way for its alliance with the BJP.

6. “I have the remote control of politics and the remote control will continue to remain with me.”

This remark reinforced his image as an extra-constitutional authority who wielded immense power from his residence, Matoshree, even without holding a formal government post.

7. “Stay united, build a strong unity of Marathi people by burying caste and differences. Only then will you survive and Maharashtra will survive.”

This call for unity highlighted his belief that internal divisions weakened the Marathi community and the state.

Grand Scale Celebrations Of Sena Supremo's Centenary

The centenary celebrations are particularly significant amid ongoing political changes within the Shiv Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT has organised a commemorative programme at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall, where Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray are expected to address party workers.

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks have also gathered at Shiv Tirth in Shivaji Park to pay homage. A hundred years after his birth, Balasaheb Thackeray’s words continue to resonate, shaping political thought, debate and identity in Maharashtra.

