Balasaheb Thackeray 100th Birth Anniversary: Aaditya Thackeray Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His 'Aajaa', Shares Childhood Memory On His Centenary |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray paid a heartfelt tribute to late Balasaheb Thackeray on his 100th birth anniversary on Friday. Aaditya, who fondly called his grandfather 'Aajaa', posted a childhood memory with him in a post on X. Sharing a childhood picture of him with Balasaheb, Aaditya wrote, "Aajaa, Your blessings are my strength, my energy!"

Uddhav Thackeray, Senior Sena UBT Leaders Pay Tribute To Sena Supremo

In another post, Aaditya shared pictures of him, along with Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, his family and other senior party leaders paying tributes to Balasaheb on his birth anniversary at his memorial in Colaba.

Taking the pictures to X, the Thackeray scion wrote, "2026-27, Aajaa's birth centenary year! This year will definitely give an ideological energy to us Shiv Sainiks as well as Maharashtra. Humble greetings on the birth anniversary!"

Balasaheb Thackeray's 100th Birth Anniversary

Today, January 23, 2026, marks the 100th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, the 'Tiger of Maharashtra' and the architect of Mumbai’s modern political identity. Born on this day in 1926, Balasaheb’s centenary is more than a milestone; it is a moment of deep reflection for a state where his influence remains woven into the very fabric of public life.

Starting his career as a sharp-witted cartoonist for the Free Press Journal, Balasaheb eventually swapped his brush for a political platform, founding the Shiv Sena in 1966. His movement was built on the 'Sons of the Soil' doctrine, championing the rights of the Marathi manoos and later evolving into a fierce pillar of Hindutva. To his millions of followers, he was the Hindu Hrudaysamrat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts), a leader who never held a formal government post yet wielded the 'remote control' of power in Maharashtra.

Sena UBT To Celebrate Balasaheb's Centenary On Grand Scale

The centenary celebrations today are particularly historic. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena UBT has organised a programme at Mumbai’s Shanmukhanand Hall in the evening where both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray are expected to address the Shivsainiks.

कणखर नेतृत्वाची, हिंदुत्वाच्या ज्वलंत विचाराची,

जन्मशताब्दी स्वाभिमानी ठाकरी बाण्याची!



दिनांक: २३ जानेवारी २०२६

वेळ: सायं. ६ वाजता

स्थळ: श्री षण्मुखानंद चंद्रशेखर सरस्वती सभागृह, सायन (पूर्व), मुंबई. pic.twitter.com/Tp617f6n4E — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) January 22, 2026

As thousands of Shiv Sainiks gather at Shiv Tirth (Shivaji Park) to pay homage, Balasaheb’s words continue to resonate. Whether through the pages of Saamana or his iconic Dussehra rallies, his legacy of regional pride and unapologetic leadership remains the compass by which Maharashtra's politics is still navigated.

