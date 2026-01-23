 PM Modi Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray On Birth Centenary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth centenary, remembering him as a towering figure who shaped Maharashtra’s socio-political landscape. Modi praised Thackeray’s sharp intellect, powerful oratory, and passion for culture and journalism. He affirmed continued efforts to fulfill Thackeray’s vision for Maharashtra’s progress.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray On Birth Centenary | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth centenary, remembering him as a towering figure who profoundly shaped Maharashtra's socio-political landscape.

The Prime Minister said that Balasaheb Thackeray was known for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory and uncompromising convictions, and commanded a unique connect with the people.

The Prime Minister noted that beyond politics, Balasaheb Thackeray was deeply passionate about culture, literature and journalism. He recalled that Balasaheb's career as a cartoonist reflected his keen observation of society and his fearless commentary on a wide range of issues.

The Prime Minister added that he is greatly inspired by Balasaheb Thackeray's vision for Maharashtra's progress and affirmed that efforts will always continue to fulfil that vision.

PM Modi's Tweet

The Prime Minister wrote on X; "On the birth centenary of the great Balasaheb Thackeray, we pay tribute to a towering figure who profoundly shaped Maharashtra's socio-political landscape." "Known for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory and uncompromising convictions, Balasaheb commanded a unique connect with the people. In addition to politics, Balasaheb was deeply passionate about culture, literature and journalism. His career as a cartoonist reflected his keen observation of society and his fearless commentary on various issues.

"We are greatly inspired by his vision for Maharashtra's progress and will always work to fulfil it."

About Balasaheb Thackeray

Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena, was a towering political and cultural figure in Maharashtra. Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, he passed away on November 17, 2012, in Mumbai. He established the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, initially to advocate for the rights of the "Marathi manoos" and later emerged as a prominent proponent of Hindutva.

Thackeray began his professional journey as a cartoonist with the English-language daily The Free Press Journal in Bombay, before leaving in 1960 to launch his own political weekly, Marmik.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

