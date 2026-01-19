JD(U) Hints At Bigger Role For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant | ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar`s son, Nishant Kumar has kept guessing everybody when he will take a plunge into the political field, although there have been some clear indications about it emanating from time to time.

The latest trigger for speculation stemmed from reports about Nishant`s “keen interest” in development activities being undertaken in Bakhtiyarpur near Patna. In Bakhtiyarpur, Nitish Kumar was born and had spent his childhood. Nishant had gone to Bakhtiyarpur to participate in a private function after Makar Sankranti. Last month, JD (U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said that “all party workers and supporters wanted Nishant to work for the party.

Meanwhile, state JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha while echoing Jha`s views said that all party leaders and workers wanted Nishant to enter mainstream politics. The party believes that Nishant is a highly educated, qualified, and capable young man who can effectively carry forward Nitish's ideology of 'development with justice', he added.

"Party workers want Nishant to play a role in carrying forward the blueprint for Bihar's development and the ideological foundation laid by Nitish Kumar. Our party sees him as a natural and worthy successor”, he added. He said that Nishant had to take a final decision on the matter, as he was completely free and capable of making his own decision regarding his future and political debut.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari alleged that Nishant was surrounded by “wrong people” as there was a succession war in the JD (U).

“While one group wants Nishant to enter politics, another group wants to take control of the party,” he alleged.

On the other hand, state RJD spokesperson Ejya Yadav claimed, “There is a war of supremacy between BJP and JD (U) and we have the same thing within JD (U) also. Bihar`s IAS lobby wants to see Nishant as CM after Nitish vacates the chair as bureaucrats believe they will be comfortable with him.