 Nitin Nabin Set To Become BJP’s 12th National President | VIDEO
The BJP initiated the process to elect its new national president as senior leaders filed nomination papers for working president Nitin Nabin on Monday. BJP chief J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were among those present. Nabin, 45, is likely to be elected unopposed as the party’s 12th national president.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Nitin Nabin Set To Become BJP’s 12th National President, Likely Unopposed |

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party set the ball rolling for the election of its new president with top party leaders submitting nomination papers of Nitin Nabin, the party's 45-year-old working president, for the post on Monday.

BJP President Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a set of Nabin's nomination papers to K Laxman, the Returning Officer for the election, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.

Later, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders submitted another set of nomination papers in support of Nabin, who was appointed as the working president last month.

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nayab Singh Saini and Pramod Sawant were also present on the occasion.

Leaders from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and other states also submitted nomination papers in support of Nabin.

Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th national president, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature.

The BJP national president is elected by an electoral college comprising representatives from the party's national council and state councils, with the process overseen by its national returning officer.

‘From Mumbai To Maharashtra': PM Modi Jibes At Congress, Says Nation Rejecting Party’s Negative...
According to the BJP's constitution, any 20 members of the electoral college of a state can jointly propose the name of a person -- who has been an active member for four terms and has 15 years of membership -- for the post of the national president.

However, such a joint proposal should come from not less than five states where elections have been completed for the national council, it stipulates.

