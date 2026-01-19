 'Bengal Itna Ghisa Hua Kyun Hai?': Congress Workers Snatch Mic From Youth For Questioning Rahul Gandhi In Kochi Rally -VIDEO
A video from Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kochi has gone viral after party workers snatched a microphone from a young man who questioned development differences between Kerala and Bengal in Hindi. Gandhi ignored the question. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed Congress, accusing it of vote-bank politics and ignoring development issues.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Congress Workers Snatch Mic From Youth For Questioning Rahul Gandhi | YT/@Rahul Gandhi

Kochi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday sounded the poll bugle in Kerala's Kochi ahead of the assembly elections slated later in the year.

A video from his visit is making rounds on social media. The video shows Rahul Gandhi interacting with the people, where a young man asks, "Muje ye bataye, Kerala itna development hai, Bangal itna ghisa hua kyun hai?" which roughly translates to, "Kerala is so developed, why is Bengal so backward?"

Soon after the question, party workers snatched the mic from him for asking the question in Hindi. The young man said Gandhi also speaks Hindi. Gandhi ignored the question from the young man. The video has gone viral on social media.

BJP Reacts

Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to X to react to the video. "Whether it’s Rahul or Mamata, their politics is driven by VOTEBANK & GHUSPETIYA BACHAO policy. They don’t care about development," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of focusing only on the centralisation of power, while claiming that the Congress stands for decentralisation.

article-image

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha also alleged that the saffron party aims to suppress the voice of the people in the country.

