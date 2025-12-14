‘Democracy Cannot Run On Selective Trust’: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Kerala Poll Remarks | X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mounted a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his comments welcoming the United Democratic Front’s performance in Kerala local body elections, accusing him of questioning electoral outcomes selectively and without evidence.



The remarks were made amid continuing political confrontations during the winter session of Parliament.

BJP Questions Consistency in Accepting Election Results



BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised Rahul Gandhi in a post on social media platform X, alleging that the Congress leader follows a familiar pattern whenever election results do not favour his party. Malviya said Gandhi routinely raises doubts about electronic voting machines, speaks of alleged “vote chori” and questions the credibility of the electoral process after defeats, while readily accepting the same system when the Congress records victories.



“Democracy cannot function on selective trust,” Malviya said, arguing that political leaders cannot celebrate wins under an electoral framework and discredit it after losses. He added that such conduct weakens public faith in democratic institutions rather than strengthening them.



According to Malviya, questioning election outcomes without proof, after repeatedly participating in the same process, raises serious concerns about political integrity and democratic ethics. He said democracy requires consistency and respect for institutions, even in defeat.

Row Triggered by Rahul Gandhi’s Kerala Victory Post



Malviya’s comments were in response to a post by Rahul Gandhi on X, where the Congress leader welcomed the performance of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala’s local body elections. Gandhi congratulated the people of Kerala for placing their trust in the UDF and described the mandate as decisive and encouraging.



In his post, Gandhi said the results reflected growing confidence in the UDF and pointed towards a potential sweep in the upcoming Assembly elections. He added that the mandate indicated a demand for accountable governance that listens, responds and delivers, and said the Congress would focus on everyday public concerns and transparent administration. He also congratulated newly elected representatives and party workers.



The exchange comes against the backdrop of repeated disruptions in Parliament over issues including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and allegations of vote manipulation. The BJP has rejected these allegations, accusing opposition parties of undermining confidence in the democratic process.



Malviya said the issue extended beyond one leader or party and called for reflection within the opposition on credibility, responsibility and respect for democratic institutions.