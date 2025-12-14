Messi Kolkata Event Chaos Case: Organiser Satadru Dutta Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody | X

Kolkata: A Kolkata court on Saturday denied bail to Satadru Dutta, organiser of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, and remanded him to 14 days of police custody in connection with vandalism and mismanagement at Salt Lake Stadium during Lionel Messi’s visit.



Dutta was arrested at the airport a day earlier as investigations continued into the disruption that marred the high-profile event.



Court Orders Custody After Arrest in Stadium Vandalism Case



Dutta was produced before the court after his arrest in the Messi event mismanagement case, which followed scenes of chaos at Yuva Bharati Krirangan shortly after the footballer arrived at the venue. The court rejected his bail plea and ordered police custody to allow investigators to probe the circumstances that led to the disorder and damage at the stadium.



The incident unfolded when Messi was surrounded by politicians, police personnel, VIPs and their aides on the field, preventing paying spectators from getting a clear view. Despite repeated announcements asking people to vacate the ground, the crowding persisted, prompting concern over crowd control and event planning.

Who Is Satadru Dutta and What Went Wrong at the Event?



Satadru Dutta is the main organiser and promoter of the G.O.A.T India Tour and the key figure behind Lionel Messi’s visit to India, with promotional material describing the programme as a “Satadru Dutta Initiative”. Ahead of the visit, he had spoken publicly about the significance of Messi returning to India after 14 years and the growing global attention on Indian football.



Dutta has previously been associated with bringing football legends such as Pelé and Diego Maradona to India and has expressed ambitions of elevating India’s profile in world football. However, the Kolkata event took a turn when Messi appeared hemmed in by officials and security personnel, signing autographs for former players while organisers struggled to restore order.



The episode has also triggered a political row. The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of mismanagement, alleging the event became an exclusive affair for individuals close to the state leadership while fans were sidelined. BJP leaders further claimed the organiser was being made a scapegoat for the chaos.



Police are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to the disruption, with Dutta now in custody as authorities examine planning, permissions and on-ground execution of the programme.