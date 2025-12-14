'Will Further Advance PM Modi's Guidance, Leadership': Nitin Nabin On Appointment As BJP National Working President

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin, who was appointed as the BJP's National Working President on Sunday, expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership. | X @ANI

Patna: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin, who was appointed as the BJP's National Working President on Sunday, expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Nitin Nabin said he would take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided," he said.

"It's the hard work of the party workers, and I believe that when you work as a dedicated worker, the senior leaders of the party always take note of that, and I will continue to work with them," Nitin Nabin added.

Nabin was felicitated by Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other leaders upon his appointment as the party's National Working President.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary thanked the BJP's top leadership and expressed confidence in Nitin Nabin's leadership.

Choudhary said, "I thank PM Modi and the top leadership of the party for appointing Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party. Under the leadership of Nitin Nabin, the BJP will continue to get strengthened across the nation."

Congratulating Nabin, Dilip Jaiswal said, "Today is a very historic day for the BJP that a leader from Bihar has been appointed as the National Working President of the BJP. I congratulate Nitin Nabin."

Earlier today, the BJP Parliamentary Board appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President. He succeeded Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

At 45, Nitin Nabin is the youngest BJP president ever. He is not just the first BJP president from Bihar, but also from Eastern India.

He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

From 2016-19, he has held the post of the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

He has two decades of organisational experience, and has also served as the election in-charge in Chhattisgarh.

