From ABVP To BJP National Working President: Nitin Nabin’s Political Rise

ANI

Patna: BJP on Sunday appointed five-term MLA Nitin Nabin its national working president, showing how much importance the party is giving to the state and also its plan to promote the next generation of leaders.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh issued an order that said the appointment was approved by the party’s Parliamentary Board. His appointment has come into force with immediate effect.

Congratulating Nabin on his appointment as BJP`s national working president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on ‘X’, “Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfill people’s aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working.”

“I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP national working president, he added. Nabin currently serves as Bihar road construction minister. He belongs to the Kayastha community.

Nabin’s political journey began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. He also worked extensively with the BJP Yuva Morcha. He fought his first assembly election from the then de-limited Patna West constituency, which went to the by-polls after his father and veteran leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha passed away. The by-election was held in 2006 and since then he is a member of the assembly.

After his appointment as BJP`s national working president, Nabin may replace J P Nadda as the party`s national president. There is a tradition in BJP that the working president is often appointed as the full-time president. After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nadda too held the post of the national working president for a considerable time before being elevated to the party president’s role full-time.

Congratulating Nabin on his appointment, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said it was a matter of happiness that a resident of Bihar had been appointed as the national working president of the BJP.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Nitin Nabin on being appointed as the National working president of BJP… He has been elected as an MLA for the fifth time and is working as an energetic colleague with us in the Cabinet,” he commented on X. He also described Nabin as a “dedicated and disciplined politician”, wishing that his “new responsibility would further strengthen the BJP”.